Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex apartment for ₹83 crore, makes 168% gain since 2021: Report

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Oshiwara for a massive amount. Bachchan sold his duplex apartment located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group, for around ₹83 crore.

The duplex apartment spans an area of nearly 529.94 sqm and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sqm. It also features a spacious terrace spanning around 445.93 sqm and includes 6 mechanised car parking spaces, according to media reports.

The megastar purchased the apartment in April 2021 for ₹31 crore, thus, reflecting a whopping increase of 168 per cent in its value. The transaction was registered in January 2025, comprising a stamp duty payment of ₹4.98 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000.

In November 2021, the same apartment was given on rent to Mimi and Adipurush actor Kriti Sanon. The apartment was rented to Sanon for a monthly rent of ₹10 lakh and a security deposit of ₹60 lakh, as per lease documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Oshiwara is emerging as another real estate destination in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is well-connected by roads and the Mumbai Metro. This, however, is not the only high-profile property held by Bachchan.

In June last year, the veteran actor purchased three more commercial properties spanning a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for around ₹60 crore in Andheri West. In 2023, he acquired four units spread over 8,396 square feet in the same building for nearly ₹29 crore.

On September 1, 2023, a stamp duty of ₹1.72 crore was paid on the purchase of this property and the transaction was registered on June 20, 2024. As per this deal, three office units in Signature Building located on Andheri West's Veera Desai Road.

Moreover, he along with his son Abhishek Bachchan bought 10 apartments worth ₹24.95 crore in a project named Oberoi Eternea by Oberoi Realty in Mumbai's Mulund area. These apartments span across 10,216 sq ft and have 29 car parking spaces.

8 of these apartments have a carpet area of 1,049 sq ft each and two span 912 sq ft per unit. These apartments were registered on October 9, 2024 after a payment of ₹1.50 crore along with registration fees of ₹3 lakh, as per property documents.