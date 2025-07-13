'The part no brochure tells you': Real estate advisor exposes legal landmines Indian buyers ignore

A wave of demolitions and evacuations is sweeping through India’s urban real estate - from forest-zone clearances in Delhi’s Chattarpur to structural failures in luxury towers in Gurgaon — leaving behind shattered homes and legal chaos.

Real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor, in an Instagram thread, warns that ignoring compliance is no longer just risky—it’s devastating.

“It’s about what happens when you ignore the law in real estate. And why thousands are paying the price—emotionally and financially,” Kapoor wrote, setting the tone for a detailed breakdown of regulatory failure and personal tragedy.

She began with Chattarpur in Delhi, where families who had lived for generations on land bought in good faith recently saw their homes demolished. The land, reclassified as forest or government-owned, was cleared without meaningful warning or compensation. “No warning that made sense. No compensation. Just silence, then rubble,” she said.

But violations aren’t confined to the unregulated periphery.

In Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 1–5—one of India’s most expensive real estate zones—over 2,000 properties have received notices for violations. These include unauthorized floors, guesthouses and clinics operating illegally on residential plots. Occupancy Certificates (OCs) have been cancelled, and demolitions are pending.

Even centrally approved projects haven’t been spared. NBCC Green View and Chintels Paradiso, both government-developed and premium-priced, saw their buildings fail structural audits. In some cases, balconies collapsed. Entire towers were declared unsafe and residents evacuated. “A ₹5 crore home doesn’t mean much if it’s unfit for living,” Kapoor said.

She listed a range of culprits: builders who broke rules, brokers who overpromised, authorities who stayed silent, legal teams who filed documents without verification—and buyers who didn’t ask enough questions. “But who suffers alone? Buyer,” Kapoor wrote.

Her checklist for protection is clear:

Match the sanctioned building plan with the actual structure

Verify Occupancy Certificate (OC) and Change of Land Use (CLU) papers

Avoid green zones, disputed land, or forest areas

Never run commercial activity from a residential plot without permission

Get a structural safety audit before buying

Respond to any government notice immediately

“The most dangerous phrase in Indian real estate? ‘Everyone else is doing it.’ That mindset has ruined thousands of homes.”