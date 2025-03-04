Why India’s economic boom is great news for luxury homebuyers, investors

India’s luxury housing market is having its moment in 2024, and it’s rewriting the rules of living well. From spacious and bespoke homes in Bengaluru to sleek, amenity-packed apartments in Mumbai, these properties reflect a generation unafraid to marry comfort with innovation, and wealth with purpose. The luxury segment has increasingly become a status symbol, with homes priced between Rs 10 crore and ₹80 crore leading the charge.

The statistics speak volumes too: sales of luxury homes priced at Rs 4 crore and above have skyrocketed by 37.8% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2024. This trend is particularly pronounced in major metropolitan areas like Mumbai and Delhi, which have historically dominated the luxury market. However, Bengaluru, often hailed as India's Silicon Valley, has witnessed a robust demand for luxury housing. This influx is driven by its thriving ecosystem and an influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Reports indicate that Bengaluru's luxury property prices have surged by 24% year-on-year in Q3 2024, reflecting its growing prominence in the luxury real estate landscape.

Beyond the metros, cities like Hyderabad and Pune are rapidly gaining ground. It’s exciting to see these cities emerge as serious contenders in the luxury space, offering spacious homes and modern infrastructure at competitive prices. Improved connectivity through new metro lines and expressways has only added to their appeal, drawing buyers who seek the charm of less-congested cities without compromising on lifestyle.

What’s even more fascinating is how the definition of luxury is evolving. It’s no longer just about aesthetics; it’s about making it a personal sanctuary. Buyers today want homes that integrate wellness features, sustainable practices, smart technology and are authentic. A luxury home in 2024 isn’t just a status symbol - it’s a reflection of the buyers’ values. Energy-efficient designs, wellness-focused amenities, and state-of-the-art automation are becoming standard expectations, reflecting a broader shift toward thoughtful, future-ready living.

The economic backdrop is equally important in understanding this boom. With rising incomes and an expanding middle class, more people are stepping into the realm of high-value homeownership. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) have also played a big role this year, investing heavily in India’s luxury real estate. For many, these homes are more than just assets; they’re an emotional connection to their homeland, as well as a hedge against economic uncertainty abroad.

As we look ahead to 2025, the outlook for India's luxury real estate market remains optimistic. The ongoing economic recovery and rising urban incomes suggest sustained demand for premium properties across various cities. Developers are responding to this trend by launching innovative projects that cater to evolving buyer preferences.

The author is CEO and Founder of White Lotus Group. Views expressed by the expert are his/her own.