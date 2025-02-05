‘RIL has invested Rs 50,000 cr in Bengal, will double it by end of the decade’: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced that the conglomerate will double its investments in West Bengal by the end of the decade. Ambani was speaking at the West Bengal Investment Summit, in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“Reliance's commitment to Bengal's all-around development remains unwavering. In 2016, when I first attended this summit, Reliance’s investments were below Rs 2,000 crore. Today, in less than a decade, our investments in Bengal have increased 20 times, and we have invested over Rs 50,000 crore. We shall double this investment by the end of this decade,” he said.

Ambani further added, “More importantly, our investments have created over 1 lakh direct jobs and spurred significant economic growth in West Bengal.”

He said that the investments would be made across multiple sectors including digital services, green energy, and retail. Ambani also highlighted Reliance’s role in transforming Bengal’s business landscape.

The Reliance Chairman said that this was the best time to invest in Bengal.

Bengal is witnessing a Renaissance in economy and business, he said. Ambani added that today Bengal means soaring vision, mighty ambition, and efficient implementation.

Ambani congratulates Mamata Banerjee for the summit. He said Bengal under CM Mamata Banerjee means business.