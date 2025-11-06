Pensioners' Life Certificate 2025: Here's how to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra online, offline by Nov 30

As the 30 November deadline approaches for pensioners to submit their annual life certificates, the government has intensified efforts to streamline the submission process. A comprehensive campaign is underway across nearly 2,000 districts, aiming to make both digital and offline methods more accessible. This initiative is particularly significant for pensioners who rely on timely verification to continue receiving their entitlements. The focus this year is on ensuring that even the oldest pensioners, including those above 90 and 100, can complete the process conveniently, either from home or at dedicated centres.

The Ministry of Personnel, under the guidance of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, launched the Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0. Describing the reform as “born out of empathy for the elderly,” Singh highlighted the importance of reaching vulnerable segments. Last year’s campaign enabled the submission of over 1.62 crore life certificates, including almost 50 lakh from central government pensioners, demonstrating the scale and need for such interventions.

Central to the campaign is the Jeevan Pramaan system, introduced in 2014, which allows pensioners to authenticate their life certificates online using Aadhaar-based biometric or facial recognition. Once verified, the digital certificate is securely stored online, accessible by pension disbursing agencies such as banks. This technology addresses challenges faced by those unable to visit physical branches.

To further this reach, around 2,500 camps have been established and managed by 1,250 nodal officers nationwide. The campaign includes outreach through banks, government offices, and post offices, ensuring a wide network of support. Pensioners may submit their certificates digitally from home, at Jeevan Pramaan Centres, or by visiting their bank branches or post offices for in-person verification.

India Post has leveraged its extensive network of 1.65 lakh post offices and 3 lakh postal workers, equipping staff with biometric devices to facilitate Aadhaar-based authentication at pensioners’ doorsteps. This service particularly supports Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) pensioners and those living in remote areas, aiming to ensure no one is left behind due to mobility or health constraints.

The State Bank of India has augmented its support by organising mega camps that employ face authentication technology. These drives, hosted in 115 cities and 575 branches, including 2,400 branches with high pensioner density, have increased access. The Department of Telecommunications’ Controller General of Communication Accounts has also scaled up, with a 42% rise in camps, targeting 22,000 retirees whose certificates expire this month.

Offline submission

Offline submission remains available for those preferring traditional methods. Pensioners can manually submit certificates at their bank or post office, or use doorstep banking where representatives visit homes. Biometric authentication ensures efficient and secure verification, and after successfully submitting, pensioners receive an SMS with their Jeevan Pramaan ID for online certificate download.

The submission window depends on the pensioner’s age. Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 and above) may submit certificates from 1 October, while others begin on 1 November, with the final deadline for all set at 30 November. This staggered approach, introduced in 2019, is designed to make the process more manageable for the elderly.