New pension rule: Separate life certificates needed for parents of deceased govt workers

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has introduced a new rule requiring both parents of deceased government employees to submit individual life certificates annually to continue receiving the enhanced family pension at the higher rate. The change follows several instances of overpayment, where the enhanced pension continued even after the death of one parent due to the absence of dual certification.

Under the revised rule, the enhanced family pension, which is 75% of the last pay drawn, will now be disbursed only while both parents are alive. Once one parent passes away, the pension automatically reduces to 60% in line with existing guidelines. The new measure aims to ensure accuracy in pension distribution, prevent financial discrepancies, and promote accountability within the system.

Earlier, the absence of explicit instructions led to confusion, allowing the higher rate to continue even after the demise of one parent. The DoPPW clarified that the move to mandate separate annual life certificates will eliminate such loopholes and maintain up-to-date records, ensuring government funds are distributed fairly and efficiently.

A life certificate serves as proof that a pensioner is alive and remains eligible for benefits. Parents receiving the enhanced family pension must now provide these certificates to their authorised pension disbursing agency (PDA), typically banks or post offices, either manually or digitally. Pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their certificates from October 1 each year, a month earlier than the standard November timeline.

The enhanced family pension applies in cases where a government employee dies unmarried or as a widower or widow without eligible children. According to the Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, dependent parents receive 75% of the last pay when both are alive, and 60% if only one survives. The 2023 amendments reaffirm that this benefit is independent of the parents’ income, making eligibility based solely on dependency and relationship to the deceased employee.

The department issued the clarification after receiving multiple queries from ministries and pension offices on how to process enhanced family pensions for parents under the revised CCS framework. It restated the rule that “where a deceased government servant leaves behind no widow, widower, or eligible child, the family pension shall be payable to the parents for life.”

For employees who die after retirement, the enhanced rate continues to be governed by Rule 50(2)(a)(iii) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, which allows payment at the higher rate for seven years or until the employee would have turned 67, whichever is earlier. This provision applies uniformly, including to specialists like Central Health Service doctors who retire at age 65.

By enforcing dual certification, the DoPPW aims to enhance transparency, compliance, and accuracy in pension administration. The department stated that the measure will streamline verification, prevent delays or excess payments, and ensure prudent use of government resources while safeguarding rightful beneficiaries.