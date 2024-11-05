Digital Life Certificates: SBI issues warning before annual life certificate submission deadline

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: The annual life certificate, or Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is a major requirement for pensioners to confirm they are alive and continue receiving their pension benefits. All pensioners are required to submit a 'life certificate' or 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' in November to receive their monthly pension from the government. The window for submitting life certificates or 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' opened on November 1 and will close on November 30.

Amid the annual rush to submit life certificates, the State Bank of India has issued a warning to pensioners about potential scam calls. The bank cautioned against entertaining any calls from individuals posing as pension officers and requesting personal information.

Fraudsters may impersonate pension office representatives and falsely claim to have access to personal details such as pension payment orders, bank account information, PAN numbers, and Aad numbers.

The bank warned that the fraudsters may also request OTP numbers, which can result in theft from the individual's account if shared. It is crucial for pensioners to remain vigilant and avoid disclosing any personal information to unknown callers.

The bank said: "Please report suspicious fraud communication by visiting at this link: https://sancharsaathi.gov.in. Call 1930 or visit https://cybercrime.gov.in to report any financial fraud."

APK fraud

Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a warning regarding a fraudulent message circulating about an app called 'SBI rewards' that is part of a scam to deceive users.

PIB clarified that the State Bank of India (SBI) does not send links or APK files via SMS or WhatsApp for award redemption. It is crucial to avoid downloading unfamiliar files or clicking on suspicious links. In the Android ecosystem, users can install third-party mobile applications from the Play Store, which may lead to hackers exploiting users' devices by tricking them into installing APK files or trojanising legitimate applications.

SBI posted on social media X: “It is observed that fraudsters are sending APKs and messages over SMS or WhatsApp for redeeming SBI reward points. Please note that SBI will never share links or unsolicited APKs over SMS or Whatsapp. Do not click on any such links or download unknown files.”

How APK fraud is carried out

As per the AU Small Finance Bank website, the process of APK fraud typically involves the following steps:

Enticing victims: Hackers start by persuading individuals to install malicious APKs on their smartphones. This may involve using social engineering techniques to lure victims into downloading the harmful apps.

Installation process: Once the victim clicks on the APK file, they may encounter several warning messages cautioning them about the risks of installing apps from unknown sources. Additionally, the victim may notice that the app is requesting an unusually high number of permissions, such as access to the camera, microphone, location, contacts, SMS, and more.

Granting access: After the installation is complete, the hacker gains control of the infected device by establishing a connection from their own hacking device. This access allows the hacker to execute malicious actions on the compromised device.

Safety precautions

To safeguard your device against APK file scams, adhere to the following crucial guidelines:

> Avoid Unsecured Networks: Refrain from using unsecured Wi-Fi or public networks for sensitive transactions or downloads, as hackers frequently exploit these networks to intercept data.

> Exercise Caution with Third-Party Apps: Refrain from downloading APK files from unfamiliar sources, particularly if prompted by an unsolicited call or message. Stick to reputable sources.

> Install Antivirus Software: Utilise dependable antivirus software to identify and prevent malicious files. Ensure that you regularly update the software to defend against new threats. Many antivirus apps offer the capability to scan APK files before installation.