For senior citizens: How to get a Digital Life Certificate via face verification. Check steps

Jeevan Pramaan, also known as the digital life certificate, holds significant importance for all employees within the central government. This digital certificate, equipped with biometric technology, serves as a vital tool for pensioners, facilitating the seamless disbursement of pensions. Through the utilisation of this digital service, pensioners gain the ability to securely submit their life certificates from any location, at any given moment.

Central government pensioners have the option to acquire digital life certificates through the face authentication facility, which offers a quicker alternative to the traditional physical process. In addition to face authentication, pensioners may also choose to undergo biometric verification, iris scan, Video KYC, or visit the India Post Payments Bank Gramin Dak Sevaks for this purpose.

Face authentication is a convenient method that allows pensioners to submit their life certificate without the need to visit a bank or pension disbursal office. This not only saves time but also ensures a speedy processing of cases. The department encourages pensioners to take advantage of this service for a hassle-free experience.

Steps to get a Jeevan Pramaan via face authentication

1. Download Aadhaar Face RD App

To download the "Aadhaar Face RD (Early Access)" application, kindly visit the Google Play Store. This UIDAI app is specifically crafted to assist in the operational processes essential for the functionality of the Jeevan Pramaan Application. It is important to ensure that you download the most recent version supported by the Aadhaar Face RD application, which is currently version 3.6.3.

2. Operator Authentication

Upon launching the Jeevan Pramaan app, you will be directed to the "Operator Authentication" page. On this page, kindly input your Aad number, mobile number, and email address. Subsequently, tick the Aadhaar checkbox and proceed by clicking on the 'submit' button.

3. OTP Verification

Shortly after submitting your information, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to both your registered mobile number and email address. To validate your contact information, please enter the received OTP into the designated field.

4. First Face Scan

Following the successful validation of your contact information, you will be prompted to input your name as per Aad. The application will request permission to access your device's camera for the purpose of scanning your face. Kindly grant all necessary permissions to proceed with the process.

5. Pensioner Authentication Process:

Ensure proper access to your pension account by following these steps:

> Facial scan for verification

> Fill in the required details - Aad number, mobile number, and optional email ID

> Submit the information and await OTP confirmation

6. Pensioner Details Form:

> Complete the form accurately with the following information:

> Your personal details including name and contact information

> Specify the type of pension, PPO number, and pension account number

> Indicate the disbursing agency

> Verify all declarations before submitting the form

7. Last steps

The final step in the verification process for pensioners is to carry out a second face scan. This scan is essential for confirming the submission of a Digital Life Certificate. Once the scan is completed, the individual will receive a Pramaan ID and a PPO number as an acknowledgment number on their mobile screen.

For those interested in participating, it is possible to download two user-friendly applications. By following simple steps, individuals can submit their life certificates from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to physically visit a bank or government office. This streamlined process saves time, reduces unnecessary trips, and enhances accessibility for senior citizens. While alternative methods are still available, face authentication stands out as the most convenient option.

Other Verification Modes of Digital Life Certificate

> Biometric Devices involve the use of biometric data such as fingerprints to verify the identity of pensioners.

> Iris Scanners are used to scan the iris of pensioners for improved security and precision in authentication.

> Video KYC allows pensioners to verify their identity through a video call with an authorized representative.

> Gramin Dak Sevaks are rural postal employees who can assist village-dwelling pensioners in submitting their Digital Life Certificates (DLC) at their homes.

> Public Sector Banks offer doorstep services to pensioners who are unable to visit a bank branch in person.