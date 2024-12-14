Money and marriage: 'Act quickly to separate your finances, when you decide to...,' experts on divorce & finances

There is a significant discussion surrounding the intersection of divorce and financial management for couples who decide to separate. Divorce costs can be substantial, particularly for the ultra-wealthy, where settlements may amount to millions or even billions of dollars. However, middle-class couples, especially those facing "grey divorces" in later life, can also feel significant financial strain.

Determining the exact financial implications of a divorce can be challenging due to the numerous expenses involved beyond legal fees. These costs can impact various aspects of your finances, including but not limited to mortgage payments, utility bills, and insurance premiums.

Divorce settlements frequently include alimony, a court-ordered payment from one spouse to the other following the dissolution of marriage. However, the financial implications of separation extend beyond just alimony, particularly in cases of "grey divorce" where financial strain can impact retirement planning.

Grey divorce, referring to separations occurring in the later stages of life, typically after the age of 50 following years of marriage, can lead to financial challenges and various other complexities. Individuals who split after a lengthy partnership are sometimes referred to as "Silver splitters," and the financial implications of divorcing later in life can be particularly daunting.

How to minimise the financial impact of divorce

1. Experiencing a divorce can result in emotional upheaval, and even in cases of mutual agreement, there is a plethora of tasks that must be completed before individuals can move on.

"Recent surveys show a steady rise in divorce rates across urban India, especially in metro cities. While official statistics may not capture the full picture, one thing is clear: most couples (estimated to be over 90%) prefer settling divorces out of court. This makes financial planning during separation even more critical. The emotional toll of divorce is heavy enough - you shouldn't have to worry about financial survival too," said Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance.

"While many Indian divorces struggle is in fair financial settlements. It's easy to misjudge what's too much or too little compensation, leading to drawn-out negotiations and high legal fees. This is where a fee-only financial advisor can be invaluable. They can help draw clear lines for fair settlements, freeing up mental energy to focus on emotional recovery and future planning. Remember, divorce ends a marriage, not your financial future. Take time to understand your options thoroughly. With careful planning, you can emerge stronger and financially secure, ready to write your next chapter," Hardia added.

Here's a practical guide to protecting your finances

1. First Step: Know Where You Stand

Start by creating a clear picture of your finances. List everything you own and owe - from bank accounts to property investments. Don't forget to gather recent bank statements and track monthly expenses. Pay special attention to joint accounts and shared debts - these often cause the most complications later.

2. Protect Yourself Early

Act quickly to separate your finances. Close joint accounts, remove your name from shared bills and keep an eye on your credit score. Many people overlook these basic steps, only to face problems months later when ex-partners default on shared obligations.

3. Build Your New Financial Foundation

Create a realistic budget for your new life. Factor in everything - from housing and healthcare to children's needs. Start building an emergency fund that can cover 6-12 months of expenses. This safety net is crucial during the uncertainty of divorce proceedings.

4. Think Long-Term

Don't let immediate emotional relief cloud long-term financial judgment. Review insurance policies, update beneficiaries, and reconsider your retirement strategy. Remember - inflation will affect future expenses, so factor this into settlement discussions.

5. Smart Negotiation Strategies

Avoid the common trap of fighting over assets without considering their true costs. That dream house might seem worth fighting for, but can you afford its maintenance alone? Consider how different assets are treated under Indian tax laws - for example, alimony payments are tax-free up to a certain limit, while rental income from property settlements is taxable. Sometimes, liquid assets like fixed deposits or mutual funds are more practical than property that generates taxable income.

Some more tips

"Divorce is undoubtedly a challenging experience, but it should be approached with dignity and respect. It's important to minimise slander or attempts to damage each other's reputation, as this can worsen an already difficult situation. If children are involved, they must be the top priority. Decisions regarding their welfare, such as custody arrangements, visitation rights, and co-parenting responsibilities, should be handled with great sensitivity," said Divi Dutta, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

"For minors, it's crucial to ensure a clear and fair understanding about who will take primary responsibility for the child's upbringing, including decision-making regarding education, health, and overall development," Dutta added.



"Additionally, given the complexities of the legal process, especially in jurisdictions where the legal system may be perceived as favoring one gender, it's important to have professional counsel present during negotiations. This can ensure fairness, prevent misunderstandings, and protect all parties involved from potential misuse of the legal process," Dutta said.



Asset separation



Dutta said the division of assets during divorce or separation typically depends on the specific circumstances of the couple. In many cases, particularly those involving family businesses, shares of the primary business entity are often retained by the family of the male partner. However, the wife is generally compensated through other means, such as monetary settlements, property, or trusts.



"Trusts can be an effective way to ensure financial security for children and grandchildren. For example, a trust may be set up to provide for their education, healthcare, and future needs, while safeguarding the funds from being misused by any new relationships or marriages by wife," said Dutta.

