Jeevan Pramaan Certificate: How can one submit it offline and online

Retired government servants should take a note that time has come to submit proof of their life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Certificate in order to continue receiving their pension. The submission window is set to open on November 1 and close on November 30. However, pensioners aged 80 years or above have the option to submit their life certificate or 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' starting from October 1 until November 30. This special provision has been made by the government to offer additional time for very senior pensioners. It is crucial to highlight that while there is a special submission window for seniors, the deadline for all pensioners, including seniors, remains November 30.

Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate created for pensioners, incorporating biometric technology and Aadhaar-based verification. This certificate, authenticated with the individual's Aadhaar number and biometrics, is officially recognized under the IT Act. By submitting the Digital Life Certificate to the Pension disbursing Authority, pensioners can easily confirm their status as living persons, simplifying the pension disbursal procedure. It is important to mention that pension payments for December and beyond will not be issued to the pensioner.

Why it is important to submit Jeevan Pramaan Certificate

When the Life Certificate in the Pension System is updated, the pension and any pending arrears will be disbursed without delay during the next scheduled pension payment. Failure to submit a Life Certificate for three years or more will result in the pension only restarting after receiving approval from the competent authority through the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), following the required procedures.

How to submit Jeevan Pramaan Certificate online?

> Pensioners can securely authenticate their identity using face, fingerprint, and iris biometric technology through the Jeevan Pramaan and Aadhaar Face RD apps.

> Use an Android smartphone equipped with a 5MP front camera and internet connectivity.

> Ensure that your Aadhaar number is updated with the pension disbursing authority (such as a bank or post office).

> Download and install the 'AadhFaceRD' and 'Jeevan Pramaan Face App' from the Google Play Store.

> Complete operator authentication and scan the operator's face using the mentioned apps.

> Provide the necessary details of the pensioner.

> Submit the information after taking a photograph with the front camera.

> An SMS containing a link to download the Jeevan Pramaan will be sent to the registered mobile number.

> Please be aware that having an Aadhaar number or VID is essential for generating or obtaining the Jeevan Pramaan, also referred to as the Digital Life Certificate.

> Indian Post Payment Bank Gramin Dak Sewaks and Postmen can assist in submitting biometric data via the Postinfo App for a fee of Rs 70.

> To access doorstep banking services, individuals can download the 'Doorstep Banking' app or contact toll-free numbers for assistance, with a nominal fee of Rs 75.

> Additionally, pensioners can locate their nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) by visiting the Jeevan Pramaan portal or by texting 'JPL' followed by their pin code to 7738299899.

Offline submission

The certificate must be submitted directly to banks, post offices, or other specified locations.

Super-senior pensioners aged 80 and above are permitted to submit the certificate in either October or November each year. The certificate remains valid for a period of one year or until November 30 of the subsequent year.

The Life certificate must be submitted in November each year according to the format outlined in Annexure-XIII of the CPAO Booklet Scheme, 2021. For senior Pensioners aged 80 and above, the Life Certificate can be submitted starting from October 1st. In both instances, the Life Certificate will remain valid until November 30th of the following year.

Failure to receive the life certificate by the end of November will result in the pension being discontinued after December. Any outstanding payments will be issued in the following payment cycle once the life certificate has been submitted. If the life certificate is not submitted for three consecutive years or more, approval from the appropriate authority may be necessary for the reinstatement of pension benefits.