scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Retirement Planning
Retirement planning: Check the latest NPS schemes' returns here

Feedback

Retirement planning: Check the latest NPS schemes' returns here

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates NPS, and National Pension System Trust (NPST) established by PFRDA is the registered owner of all assets under NPS. Thus, anyone, whether resident or non-resident (NRI) of 18-70 years, can open an account in NPS.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates NPS The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates NPS

National Pension System (NPS) is a pension scheme launched by the central government to provide retirement security to Indian citizens. The avenue helps you build a long-term investment corpus for your retirement through safe and regulated market-based returns. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates NPS, and National Pension System Trust (NPST) established by PFRDA is the registered owner of all assets under NPS. Thus, anyone, whether resident or non-resident (NRI) of 18-70 years, can open an account in NPS. 

NPS comes with several benefits. For instance, it is a cost-effective avenue for making pension contributions in pension fund schemes. You get to know the value of the investment on day-to-day basis. The investment norms are transparent, and the NPS trust does a regular performance review of fund managers. However, you cannot avail of a loan against NPS holdings. 

To open an NPS account, you must have a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). The PRAN gets automatically generated when you enrolment for the first time. Once you are enrolled, you get an email alert and an SMS from NSDL-CRA (Central Record-Keeping Agency). Hence, to understand the performance of the scheme, you must check the details below. 

Published on: May 31, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement