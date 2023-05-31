Retirement planning: Check the latest NPS schemes' returns here

National Pension System (NPS) is a pension scheme launched by the central government to provide retirement security to Indian citizens. The avenue helps you build a long-term investment corpus for your retirement through safe and regulated market-based returns. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates NPS, and National Pension System Trust (NPST) established by PFRDA is the registered owner of all assets under NPS. Thus, anyone, whether resident or non-resident (NRI) of 18-70 years, can open an account in NPS.

NPS comes with several benefits. For instance, it is a cost-effective avenue for making pension contributions in pension fund schemes. You get to know the value of the investment on day-to-day basis. The investment norms are transparent, and the NPS trust does a regular performance review of fund managers. However, you cannot avail of a loan against NPS holdings.

To open an NPS account, you must have a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). The PRAN gets automatically generated when you enrolment for the first time. Once you are enrolled, you get an email alert and an SMS from NSDL-CRA (Central Record-Keeping Agency). Hence, to understand the performance of the scheme, you must check the details below.