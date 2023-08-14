Retirement Roadmap: 14 mistakes you must dodge

You have diligently been setting aside funds for your retirement, but it's important to move beyond just vague dreams and assumptions. While saving monthly might provide a sense of comfort, it could lead to a false sense of security if you don't account for potential challenges. Inflation, for instance, can erode your savings over time, making it crucial to factor it into your plans. You should also set realistic retirement goals that align with your financial means.



Here are 14 common mistakes people often make due to the distant goal. Therefore, identifying pitfalls and avoiding them is essential.

1. Withdrawing EPF Money: Your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a critical component of your retirement savings. It's designed to provide financial stability during your post-working years. Withdrawing from it before retirement can significantly diminish the corpus you've been building. Instead of using EPF for non-retirement expenses like buying a house, explore other avenues such as home loans, personal savings, or investments that don't compromise your retirement fund's integrity.

2. Ignoring Benefits of PPF: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a powerful savings tool that provides tax benefits both at investment and withdrawal stage. By consistently investing the maximum allowed amount, you can accumulate a substantial corpus over time, which will serve as a reliable foundation for your retirement. For example, if you save Rs 1.5 lakh annually for 15 years your corpus will grow into Rs 40.68 lakh. You can continue investing in PPF scheme after 15 years but you cannot withdraw unless there are certain emergencies like marriage, illness, etc.

3. Delaying Health Insurance: Health insurance becomes increasingly crucial as you age, and medical expenses tend to rise in retirement. Relying solely on employer-provided coverage might not suffice, as it could cease upon retirement. To ensure uninterrupted access to quality healthcare, consider porting your group insurance to an individual policy. Adequate health coverage will safeguard your retirement savings from being depleted by unexpected medical bills.

4. Not Planning for Contingencies: Life is unpredictable, and financial emergencies can arise at any time. Establishing an emergency fund that covers at least 6-12 months worth of expenses is essential. This fund acts as a safety net, preventing you from tapping into your retirement savings prematurely during unexpected circumstances like job loss or medical emergencies.

5. Wrong Corpus for Early Retirement: The desire for early retirement is admirable, but achieving it demands meticulous planning. Early retirement could extend your retirement period significantly, necessitating a larger corpus to sustain your lifestyle. Underestimating the financial requirements of a prolonged retirement can lead to financial strain in later years. By accurately estimating your post-retirement expenses and factoring in inflation, you can work towards a more secure early retirement.

6. Paying High Fees: Investment costs, such as fund management fees, can eat into your returns over time. High fees can significantly erode your investment gains and compromise the growth of your retirement fund. Opt for low-cost investment options, such as index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and direct plans of mutual funds, to maximize your investment returns and minimize unnecessary expenses.

7. Not Having Adequate Insurance: Life insurance plays a crucial role in ensuring the financial well-being of your dependents in case of your untimely demise. A term life insurance policy with a coverage amount of around 10-15 times your annual salary provides a safety net for your family. By adequately insuring yourself, you provide your loved ones with the means to maintain their quality of life even in your absence.

8. Starting Late: The power of compounding is most effective when you start early. Delaying retirement planning can necessitate higher contributions in later years to achieve the same level of financial security. By initiating your retirement planning journey as soon as possible, you allow your investments more time to grow, reducing the burden on your later savings and ensuring a more comfortable retirement.

9. Ignoring Inflation: Inflation is a silent yet potent force that erodes the purchasing power of your money over time. Failing to account for inflation when setting retirement goals can lead to underestimating the amount you'll need to maintain your desired lifestyle. To counter the effects of inflation, focus on achieving real returns (returns above the inflation rate) in your investment portfolio. For example: given an inflation rate of 7%, the purchasing power of Rs 1,00,000 today would dwindle to a mere Rs 13,000 after 30 years. In essence, this signifies that the cost of goods and services will escalate, leading to a scenario where the same amount of money can buy significantly less.

10. Wrong Asset Allocation: Crafting an appropriate asset allocation strategy is paramount in achieving a balanced risk-return profile for your retirement portfolio. Your allocation should consider your risk tolerance, age, and financial objectives. While it's natural to become more risk-averse as retirement approaches, don't shy away from equity investments entirely, as they offer the potential for long-term growth.

11. Sharp Decrease in Expenses: While certain expenses might decrease after retirement, such as work-related costs, it's a misconception that your overall expenses will drastically drop. In reality, expenses related to healthcare, leisure activities, and travel can increase in retirement. To ensure your financial stability, anticipate a moderate reduction in expenses but plan for potential higher costs in certain areas.

12. Not Having a House: Homeownership can have a significant impact on your post-retirement financial situation. Owning a house can provide stability by eliminating the need for rental payments and acting as a valuable asset. You can also check options such as reverse mortgages that allow you to unlock the equity in your home while continuing to live there.

13. Underestimating Tax Obligations: Post-retirement, your income sources might include pensions, annuities, and interest from savings. It's important to be aware that such income is taxable, which can affect your post-tax returns. Incorporate tax considerations into your retirement planning to avoid any unpleasant surprises and ensure your budget accurately reflects your disposable income.

14. Extraordinary Returns: While it's tempting to project high returns on your investments, especially in the stock market, it's wiser to adopt a conservative approach. Markets can be unpredictable, and overestimating returns can lead to disappointment and financial instability. Base your retirement planning on realistic return expectations that consider historical market performance and potential volatility.

By internalizing and implementing these lessons, you're better equipped to navigate the complex landscape of retirement planning. Each decision you make, from investment choices to insurance coverage, plays a crucial role in determining the quality of your retirement years. A thoughtful, well-informed approach to retirement planning will empower you to enjoy the financial freedom and peace of mind you've diligently worked towards.