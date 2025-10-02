'₹50 lakh salary, ₹60 lakh debt': Wealth advisor warns of India’s millennial debt trap

A ₹50 lakh annual salary, a BMW, a Gurgaon flat, and Instagram-perfect vacations—on the surface Priya looks like a millennial success story. But as wealth advisor Palak Jain warns, “rich-on-paper” often means “broke-in-reality.”

In a LinkedIn post, Jain, a SEBI-registered research analyst, broke down the hidden math of lifestyle inflation and debt traps plaguing India’s high-earning professionals.

Priya, a fictional case study, earns ₹50 lakh as a software engineer but carries ₹60 lakh in loans. Her monthly reality:

Income (post-tax): ₹2.8 lakh

Outflow: ₹85,000 in EMIs + ₹50,000 in living expenses = ₹1.35 lakh

Leftover savings (on paper): ₹1.45 lakh

But once car upkeep, insurance, society fees, healthcare, and family emergencies are factored in, Jain says the actual savings often fall to zero.

“She looks successful to others, but inside she’s stressed. Every month is a struggle. And stopping EMIs feels like failure,” Jain wrote.

This “middle-class debt trap,” she added, leaves many young professionals one medical emergency away from financial ruin—despite eye-catching paychecks and aspirational lifestyles.

The harshest reality check? Net worth isn’t your salary. It’s assets minus liabilities. By that measure, many millennials flaunting expensive cars and home loans are technically broke.

“Real wealth isn’t what you earn. It’s what you keep,” Jain emphasized, concluding with a blunt comparison: a delivery worker saving ₹15,000 from a ₹30,000 salary is richer than Priya.