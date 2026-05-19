Should you retire in a hill station? The FIREd couple shares a reality check

Retiring in a hill station often feels like the perfect post-work dream—waking up to mountain views, breathing cleaner air and leaving behind the chaos of city life. Social media and travel videos frequently present life in the hills as peaceful and stress-free. But does hill station living truly work as a long-term retirement plan? According to early retirees Yogesh S. and Seema Devgan, popularly known as the FIREd Couple, the answer depends less on money and more on lifestyle fit.

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The couple recently spent over a month in Dharamshala, not as tourists but almost as locals—shopping for groceries, attending yoga sessions, taking walks and experiencing everyday life in the mountains. Their conclusion: retiring in a hill station may look ideal, but the reality requires deeper consideration.

“We both hail from a humble middle-class background and were raised by our parents to value education, have a hard work ethic and remain grounded,” said Yogesh S. and Seema Devgan, the FIREd Couple.

“These values helped us have a solid 25-year career in reputed global organizations. We were also fortunate to ride the wave of the emerging Indian IT industry and the opening up of the Indian economy, which created opportunities to work in different parts of the world.”

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The couple described their journey as unexpected. “Here we were—the son of a farmer and the daughter of a public sector bank manager—living and working in Japan, UK, US, Europe and Singapore. We never imagined such enriching professional and personal experiences while also building financial independence.”

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Now retired early, the couple says their mission is to spread awareness around long-term financial planning. “Retiring early is an option… financial independence is a must,” they said.

Retirement in the hills

The positives are easy to understand. Nature, peace and slower living can have a measurable impact on quality of life.

“You get up in the morning, step outside and look at the Himalayas. It does something to your nervous system,” Yogesh said while describing their Dharamshala experience. Daily walks, fresh air and improved sleep became noticeable lifestyle benefits.

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The economics can also be attractive. Based on discussions with locals, the couple estimated that a comfortable lifestyle in Dharamshala may cost around ₹60,000–75,000 per month, while a two-bedroom home could cost ₹15,000–30,000 in monthly rent, depending on location and views.

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But reality...

Healthcare emerged as one of the biggest concerns. While routine medical care is available, specialist treatments often require a three-to four-hour travel to larger cities.

Infrastructure and weather also create challenges. Heavy tourism can lead to traffic congestion, while rains and landslides may disrupt mobility. Social adjustment can become difficult for retirees heavily connected to professional networks.

Their verdict is clear: “Hill station is not a retirement choice. Hill station is a lifestyle choice.”

“The question should not be ‘Can I afford to retire there?’” they said. “The right question is: Can I live this life every day, month after month and year after year?”

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