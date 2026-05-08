What is NPS Sanchay? Who is it meant for and how will it work?

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS Sanchay, a simplified version of the National Pension System (NPS), aimed primarily at bringing India’s large informal workforce into the formal retirement savings ecosystem.

The new scheme has been introduced under the All Citizen Model and Micro Savings Framework (MSF) to make pension investing easier for people who may not have financial expertise or access to investment advisors.

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According to PFRDA, the scheme’s default design seeks to reduce complexities related to investment selection and asset allocation, especially for subscribers with limited financial awareness or advisory access.

Who is NPS Sanchay meant for?

NPS Sanchay is largely targeted at workers in the informal and unorganised sector who typically do not receive structured retirement benefits.

This includes:

Daily wage earners

Gig workers

Small shopkeepers

Self-employed professionals

Domestic workers

Drivers

Farmers

Labourers

Unlike government employees or workers in large corporates, many people in these segments lack access to pension or retirement savings structures. NPS Sanchay aims to help such individuals gradually build a retirement corpus through a regulated pension framework.

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The scheme is also designed for first-time investors or individuals who may find traditional NPS investment choices confusing.

Who can open an NPS Sanchay account?

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Any Indian citizen between 18 and 85 years of age can open an NPS Sanchay account. Subscribers can enrol either online or through a Point of Presence (PoP) or PoP-Service Provider (PoP-SP).

Like regular NPS accounts, subscribers will need to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities and submit required identity documents.

How is NPS Sanchay different from regular NPS?

The biggest difference is simplicity. Under the regular National Pension System, subscribers typically need to choose:

Pension fund managers

Asset allocation patterns

Investment options

For many workers with limited financial literacy, these choices can become difficult to understand.

NPS Sanchay introduces a default structure that simplifies the investment process and reduces dependence on advisors or intermediaries.

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However, subscribers still retain flexibility.

They can change their pension fund manager or investment pattern later, as per existing NPS rules applicable to the All Citizen Model.

How will investments work under NPS Sanchay?

The scheme will operate under the same broad investment guidelines currently followed for government-linked pension schemes and other NPS structures such as:

NPS

Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

NPS Lite

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)



All pension funds registered with PFRDA will be eligible to offer the NPS Sanchay scheme.

What are the withdrawal rules?

NPS Sanchay will follow the same withdrawal and exit rules as the regular National Pension System. This means subscribers will continue to be governed by existing PFRDA regulations regarding withdrawals, maturity, and annuity-related provisions.

Any future changes made by PFRDA to NPS rules will automatically apply to NPS Sanchay as well.

What about contributions and charges?

The contribution structure and fee framework of NPS Sanchay will remain similar to other existing NPS schemes such as:

NPS All Citizen

NPS Vatsalya

NPS Lite

This includes minimum contribution requirements, charges, and regulatory fee structures. If PFRDA revises fee norms or contribution rules in the future, those changes will also apply automatically to NPS Sanchay.

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Why does NPS Sanchay matter?

India’s informal sector accounts for a major share of the workforce, but a large portion of these workers still lack retirement savings mechanisms.

NPS Sanchay attempts to bridge that gap by offering a simpler, regulated, and more accessible pension product.

The scheme is especially important for workers in smaller towns and rural areas where access to financial advisors and retirement planning services remains limited.

By simplifying investment decisions and lowering complexity, PFRDA aims to encourage wider pension participation among individuals who have traditionally remained outside formal retirement systems.