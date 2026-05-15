NPS new rules 2026: PFRDA now allows annuity exit in critical illness cases, eases lock-in norms

National Pension System (NPS) subscribers will now get greater flexibility in accessing retirement funds after the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) relaxed annuity surrender rules. Under the new rules, certain subscribers can exit or surrender annuity policies in specific situations, including critical illness cases and older policies carrying surrender provisions.

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The move marks a significant change because annuity products under NPS were largely considered irreversible after purchase, with limited options to access funds once retirement income began.

New NPS rules

PFRDA, through a circular issued on May 14, revised existing restrictions and allowed annuity surrender in select situations. The regulator said it had received representations highlighting difficulties faced by annuitants under the earlier framework.

According to PFRDA, some annuity policies issued before regulatory changes in October 2024 already contained explicit surrender clauses, creating inconsistencies and hardship for policyholders. The regulator also received requests seeking flexibility in cases involving serious health conditions.

As a result, PFRDA reviewed the framework and introduced limited exceptions to improve flexibility for subscribers.

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Surrendering annuities

Under the revised framework, annuity surrender will now be permitted in two situations:

Critical illness cases: Subscribers may surrender annuity policies if they or a family member suffer from a critical illness. However, approval will remain subject to the internal assessment process and policy framework of the concerned Annuity Service Provider (ASP).

Older policies with surrender provisions: Annuity policies issued before October 24, 2024 can also be surrendered if the original policy document explicitly included a surrender clause.

The changes effectively provide an exit route for some annuitants who previously had little room to access funds after annuity purchase.

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Old rules

In October 2024, PFRDA tightened annuity rules and specified that annuity policies purchased under NPS could not be cancelled or surrendered after purchase, except during the free-look cancellation period.

The objective was to preserve retirement income security and ensure subscribers retained a lifelong income stream after retirement.

Even during the free-look period, proceeds from a cancelled annuity had to be reinvested into another annuity product through the same or a different Annuity Service Provider.

That framework made annuities effectively locked in for life after the initial cancellation window expired.

New process

PFRDA has also outlined a process that Annuity Service Providers must follow while handling surrender requests.

Before processing a request, ASPs must provide subscribers with written details of the final surrender value, including all applicable deductions, taxes and charges.

The surrender request can proceed only after the subscriber provides written consent to the payout amount.

Once approved, the surrender value will be transferred directly to the subscriber’s bank account.

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Additionally, ASPs are required to inform the concerned Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) within seven working days and include such cases in monthly reports submitted to PFRDA.

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Why this matters

The revised rules are important because they provide a balance between long-term retirement security and immediate financial needs. Earlier, retirees facing severe health emergencies had very limited access to annuity-linked funds. The revised framework creates a safety valve for extraordinary situations while preserving the broader objective of maintaining retirement income stability under NPS.

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