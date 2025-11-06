Think ₹1 crore by 40 is enough? Most will miss the mark, warns retirement strategist

Think you're on track to ₹1 crore by 40? You might be dangerously off the mark. Retirement strategist Milind Deogaonkar warns that most Indian professionals are under-saving and overestimating what that number really means.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Deogaonkar challenges the popular belief that becoming a crorepati by 40 is simple. He says the math looks clean, but the reality is anything but.

Starting at age 25 with a ₹6 lakh annual income, a monthly SIP of ₹8,500 at a 12 percent return could get you to ₹1 crore. But that’s 17 percent of your salary. Deogaonkar says this is only feasible for those with minimal expenses or strong financial discipline.

Even higher earners are not immune. Someone earning ₹12 lakh a year still needs to invest ₹8,500 monthly. The problem is not income but spending habits. According to Deogaonkar, most people expand their lifestyle faster than their investments.

If you wait until 30, the numbers spike. You’ll need to invest ₹18,000 every month to make the same goal. That’s 13 percent of your take-home salary, and the lost compounding makes it much harder to catch up.

Worse, inflation erodes the target itself. By 2040, ₹1 crore will be worth only ₹55 lakh in today’s money. Deogaonkar calls it comfortable but nowhere near wealthy.

The biggest threat is not the market but inconsistency. Six out of ten investors stop their SIPs within three to five years. Deogaonkar points to life events like weddings, job changes, and emergencies as common reasons. He says the math works beautifully on Excel but falls apart in real life.

His message is blunt. ₹1 crore is not a financial plan. It is a number with no context. You need to ask what you need the money for and whether you can commit to the long haul.