'I am not complicit': Ed Sheeran responds to Macklemore’s removal from US tour

Macklemore was removed from the remaining US support dates after venues indicated they would not host shows with him on the lineup, reported by Al Jazeera. The rapper had voiced support for Palestine during performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium earlier this month, including saying “Free Palestine” and performing his protest song Hind’s Hall.

READ THIS: Wake up to sharks? This $18,000-a-night Maldives underwater suite puts you metres from the wild

In his Instagram statement, Sheeran said the decision was ultimately outside his control.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision; it was not mine. I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

Advertisement

Sheeran said venues had warned that upcoming shows could be affected if Macklemore remained part of the lineup. He added that he had spoken with venues during the week in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

“I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. The venues and promoter’s decision was final.”

The controversy intensified after Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, confirmed that he had pressured for Macklemore to be barred from performing at the Massachusetts venue.

Kraft cited what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery. Al Jazeera reported that Kraft said the decision was not intended to diminish Palestinian suffering but argued that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community.

Advertisement

Sheeran also explained his own approach to political issues, saying he does not use his professional platform as a political forum. He said he respects Macklemore’s decision to speak publicly but prefers to keep his concerts focused on bringing audiences together.

“I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace.”

ALSO READ: Instagram’s viral ChatGPT photo trend: 5 prompts to turn your photos into 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s retro images

“I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed.”

Sheeran added that although he has not publicly spoken about the Israel-Gaza conflict, that should not be interpreted as indifference.

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on the devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care.”

The fallout has also affected Sheeran’s touring lineup. Supporting artists including Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Beoga and Lukas Graham announced their departures from the tour, expressing solidarity with Macklemore and Palestinians.