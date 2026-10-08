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FD rates rise: How much will ₹5 lakh earn under Bajaj Finance’s new rates?

FD rates rise: How much will ₹5 lakh earn under Bajaj Finance’s new rates?

Bajaj Finance has raised its fixed deposit rates by up to 40 basis points, giving investors an opportunity to earn higher returns on deposits of up to 60 months. The revised rates apply from October 7, 2026, with customers renewing their maturing deposits getting an additional 0.10% interest benefit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 4:35 AM IST
FD rates rise: How much will ₹5 lakh earn under Bajaj Finance’s new rates? For a ₹5 lakh investment, the revised rate of 7.75% for regular depositors and 8.15% for senior citizens can significantly increase the interest earned over the five-year tenure.

Bajaj Finance has raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 15-40 basis points, with the revised rates effective October 7, 2026. Regular depositors can now earn up to 7.75% a year, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.15% on fresh cumulative deposits.

The biggest increase has been announced for the 31-60 month tenure, where the rate for regular depositors has risen from 7.40% to 7.75%. For senior citizens, the rate has increased from 7.75% to 8.15%. Customers renewing their maturing deposits get an additional 0.10 percentage point, taking the maximum rates to 7.85% for regular depositors and 8.25% for senior citizens.

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How much will ₹5 lakh become?

At the maximum fresh-deposit rate of 7.75%, a regular depositor putting ₹5 lakh into a cumulative FD for five years would earn substantial interest over the investment period.

The table below gives an indicative calculation using annual compounding for ease of illustration. Actual maturity proceeds under Bajaj Finance’s cumulative FD are determined according to the company's applicable compounding methodology.

Regular depositors — 31 to 60 months at 7.75%

Investment Interest rate Tenure Indicative interest earned Indicative maturity amount
₹1 lakh 7.75% 5 years ₹45,000 ₹1.45 lakh
₹5 lakh 7.75% 5 years ₹2.25 lakh ₹7.25 lakh
₹10 lakh 7.75% 5 years ₹4.53 lakh ₹14.53 lakh

Senior citizens can earn more

Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 0.40 percentage point over the regular rate under the revised structure. At 8.15%, the same investments would generate higher returns.

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Senior citizens — 31 to 60 months at 8.15%

Investment Interest rate Tenure Indicative interest earned Indicative maturity amount
₹1 lakh 8.15% 5 years ₹48,000 ₹1.48 lakh
₹5 lakh 8.15% 5 years ₹2.40 lakh ₹7.40 lakh
₹10 lakh 8.15% 5 years ₹4.80 lakh ₹14.80 lakh

Figures above are illustrative and rounded; actual cumulative maturity values may differ based on the FD's compounding frequency.

What if you renew the FD?

Existing customers who renew a maturing deposit get an additional 0.10% per annum. The maximum renewal rate is 7.85% for regular depositors and 8.25% for senior citizens.

Fresh FD vs renewal rates

Category Fresh FD Renewal FD Maximum tenure
Regular depositors 7.75% 7.85% 31–60 months
Senior citizens 8.15% 8.25% 31–60 months

The revised rates are available across tenures of 12 to 60 months. Depositors can choose between cumulative and non-cumulative options, with the latter offering monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts.

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For investors prioritising predictable returns, the higher rates on longer tenures may make locking in money for three to five years more attractive. However, investors should also consider liquidity requirements before committing to a long-term FD.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 4:35 AM IST
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