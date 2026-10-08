FD rates rise: How much will ₹5 lakh earn under Bajaj Finance’s new rates?

How much will ₹5 lakh become?

At the maximum fresh-deposit rate of 7.75%, a regular depositor putting ₹5 lakh into a cumulative FD for five years would earn substantial interest over the investment period.

The table below gives an indicative calculation using annual compounding for ease of illustration. Actual maturity proceeds under Bajaj Finance’s cumulative FD are determined according to the company's applicable compounding methodology.

Regular depositors — 31 to 60 months at 7.75%

Investment Interest rate Tenure Indicative interest earned Indicative maturity amount ₹1 lakh 7.75% 5 years ₹45,000 ₹1.45 lakh ₹5 lakh 7.75% 5 years ₹2.25 lakh ₹7.25 lakh ₹10 lakh 7.75% 5 years ₹4.53 lakh ₹14.53 lakh

Senior citizens can earn more

Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 0.40 percentage point over the regular rate under the revised structure. At 8.15%, the same investments would generate higher returns.

Advertisement

Senior citizens — 31 to 60 months at 8.15%

Investment Interest rate Tenure Indicative interest earned Indicative maturity amount ₹1 lakh 8.15% 5 years ₹48,000 ₹1.48 lakh ₹5 lakh 8.15% 5 years ₹2.40 lakh ₹7.40 lakh ₹10 lakh 8.15% 5 years ₹4.80 lakh ₹14.80 lakh

Figures above are illustrative and rounded; actual cumulative maturity values may differ based on the FD's compounding frequency.

What if you renew the FD?

Existing customers who renew a maturing deposit get an additional 0.10% per annum. The maximum renewal rate is 7.85% for regular depositors and 8.25% for senior citizens.

Fresh FD vs renewal rates

Category Fresh FD Renewal FD Maximum tenure Regular depositors 7.75% 7.85% 31–60 months Senior citizens 8.15% 8.25% 31–60 months

The revised rates are available across tenures of 12 to 60 months. Depositors can choose between cumulative and non-cumulative options, with the latter offering monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts.

Advertisement

For investors prioritising predictable returns, the higher rates on longer tenures may make locking in money for three to five years more attractive. However, investors should also consider liquidity requirements before committing to a long-term FD.