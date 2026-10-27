Diwali investment: Want to buy digital gold this Dhanteras? BharatPe offers 5% extra gold to eligible buyers

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Dhanteras, which is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold, traditionally witnesses demand for jewellery, coins and other gold products. Digital gold is emerging as another option, allowing consumers to invest smaller amounts without purchasing physical gold.

BharatPe's digital gold offer: Key benefits

Through Invest BharatPe, customers can purchase 24-karat digital gold starting at ₹100. The platform also offers Gold Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), enabling users to invest regularly through scheduled transactions.

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Under the Tyohar BharatPe Gold Offer, eligible customers will receive 5% extra digital gold on qualifying one-time purchases above ₹100. The additional gold will be credited instantly to their portfolios.

The offer also extends to qualifying new Gold SIPs. Customers must set up a new SIP and complete seven successful SIP transactions during the campaign period to qualify for the benefit.

Additionally, customers whose qualifying digital gold transactions exceed ₹10,000 can participate in a leaderboard challenge for a chance to win prizes from the ₹20 lakh prize pool.

How to buy digital gold through Invest BharatPe

Customers can purchase digital gold through the Invest BharatPe app by following these steps:

Download the Invest BharatPe app and complete the profile.

Select the investment section and choose digital gold.

Enter the desired investment amount and select either a one-time purchase or a Gold SIP.

Complete the payment using BharatPe UPI, other UPI options, net banking or a debit card.

The platform allows customers to choose between one-time purchases and regular investments, depending on their budgets and preferences.

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Digital gold gains traction ahead of Dhanteras

The growing adoption of digital gold reflects changing consumer preferences, with digital platforms offering an alternative to conventional gold-buying methods. The option to start investing with smaller amounts may appeal to consumers who want to participate in the Dhanteras tradition without purchasing jewellery or coins.

With its festive campaign, BharatPe is looking to attract customers by combining digital gold investments with promotional benefits. However, customers should review the offer's eligibility criteria and applicable terms before participating.