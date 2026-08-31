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Gold, silver prices today (August 31): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (August 31): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 8:12 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (August 31): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices remained largely flat on August 31 as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices stood at ₹156,850 per 10 gm, whereas silver rates hit ₹242,190 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 1.63% at ₹1,56,400 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures fell by 2.07% at around ₹2,42,670 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,58,390 ₹1,45,200
Mumbai ₹1,58,390 ₹1,45,200
Bengaluru ₹1,58,390 ₹1,45,200
Kolkata ₹1,58,390 ₹1,45,200
Hyderabad ₹1,58,390 ₹1,45,200
Chennai ₹1,58,390 ₹1,45,200

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹25,410
₹2,54,100
Mumbai ₹25,410 ₹2,54,100
Bengaluru ₹25,410
₹2,54,100
Kolkata ₹25,410
₹2,54,100
Hyderabad ₹25,410 ₹2,54,100
Chennai ₹25,410 ₹2,54,100

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on August 31, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹15,824 per gm across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,550 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,824 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,873 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,505
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,505
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,824
Tanishq 22K 14,550
Tanishq 24K* 15,873

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,505
Delhi 14,505
Gujarat 14,505
Karnataka 14,505
Kerala 14,505
Maharashtra 14,505
Odisha 14,505
Punjab 14,505
Tamil Nadu 14,505

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 8:12 AM IST
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