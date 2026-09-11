Hawkins Cookers FD opens on September 16; offers up to 8% for three years

Up to 8% on three-year deposits

Under the new scheme, investors will earn 7.5% for 13 months, 7.75% for 24 months and 8% for 36 months. The minimum deposit is Rs 25,000, while additional amounts can be placed in multiples of Rs 1,000. The maximum amount that an investor can place in new or renewed fixed deposits under the scheme is Rs 50 lakh.

For the cumulative option, interest is compounded monthly. A Rs 25,000 deposit for 13 months will mature at Rs 27,109, while deposits for 24 and 36 months will mature at Rs 29,177 and Rs 31,756, respectively.

Advertisement

Hawkins Cookers FD Interest Rates

Tenure Interest rate 13 months 7.5% p.a. 24 months 7.75% p.a. 36 months 8% p.a.

Investors can also choose the non-cumulative option, under which interest is paid half-yearly. The deposit tenure can extend up to three years.

The current rates are notably lower than Hawkins Cookers’ 2019 deposit scheme, when the company offered 10.5% on three-year deposits. The latest 8% rate therefore represents a 2.5 percentage-point reduction for investors choosing the longest tenure.

Investors can visit the official website to invest in fixed deposit schemes.

Hawkins Cookers deposits

As of July 29, 2026, Hawkins Cookers had Rs 27.30 crore of deposits outstanding, including deposits covered under the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules. The company can raise fresh deposits of up to Rs 102.62 crore, in addition to the deposits already held.

Advertisement

The company has said the funds raised will be used for working-capital requirements, research and development, further expansion of production capacity and unforeseen contingencies.

Hawkins’ financial performance provides context for its continued use of the deposit route. Profit after tax rose to Rs 131 crore in FY26, compared with lower levels in the preceding two years. At the same time, cash generated from operations declined from Rs 174 crore in FY24 to Rs 102 crore in FY25 and Rs 88 crore in FY26.

Key details

Particulars Details Minimum deposit Rs 25,000 Additional deposit In multiples of Rs 1,000 Maximum deposit Rs 50 lakh Interest payment – cumulative Compounded monthly Interest payment – non-cumulative Half-yearly 36-month maturity on Rs 25,000 Rs 31,756 Deposits outstanding (July 29, 2026) Rs 27.30 crore Additional amount that can be raised Up to Rs 102.62 crore FY26 profit after tax Rs 131 crore Operating cash flow – FY24 Rs 174 crore Operating cash flow – FY25 Rs 102 crore Operating cash flow – FY26 Rs 88 crore Interest coverage 42 times 2019 three-year FD rate 10.5% Use of funds Working capital, R&D, capacity expansion and contingencies

The company’s interest coverage ratio stands at 42 times, indicating substantial earnings coverage of its interest obligations. The combination of profitability, a strong interest-coverage position and the company’s long-standing record of raising deposits supports its return to the FD market.

Interest payments and repayment of deposits will be made through ECS, direct credit, RTGS or NEFT, subject to applicable SEBI and RBI regulations.