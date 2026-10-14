New EPFO rules! You can now withdraw EPF money up to 10 times, but not for every need

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Up to 10 withdrawals for education

Under Category I, covering essential needs, EPF members can make withdrawals for illness, including medical requirements for themselves and their family, without a specified numerical limit.

For education-related expenses, members can withdraw up to 10 times during their EPF membership. The provision covers education for the member and their family.

For marriage-related expenses, members can make withdrawals up to five times during their membership. This provision also covers the member and their family.

The category-specific limits determine how often members can access their EPF savings for these purposes, subject to the applicable conditions governing advances.

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Housing-related withdrawals capped at five times

Category II covers housing-related requirements. These include the purchase of a house or flat, construction of a house, repayment of a home loan, and renovation or alteration of a residential property.

Members can make withdrawals for these housing-related purposes up to five times during their EPF membership, as indicated in the guide.

Smart Guide on New Rules on EPF Advances. Know all about withdrawal frequency limits and make informed decisions. #EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa #EPFAdvance https://t.co/LohocnliRS — EPFO (@officialepfo) October 13, 2026

The provisions offer members access to their accumulated provident fund savings to meet significant housing expenses, while placing a limit on the frequency of withdrawals under this category.

EPF advance withdrawal limits at a glance

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Category Purpose Withdrawal limit Category I: Essential needs Illness (self and family) No limit specified in the guide Education (self and family) Up to 10 times during EPF membership Marriage (self and family) Up to 5 times during EPF membership Category II: Housing-related needs Purchase of house or flat Up to 5 times during EPF membership Construction of house Up to 5 times during EPF membership Repayment of home loan Up to 5 times during EPF membership Renovation, alteration or improvement Up to 5 times during EPF membership Category III: Special circumstances Natural calamities and other specified emergencies Up to 2 times in a financial year

Special circumstances: Two withdrawals a year

Category III deals with special circumstances, including situations such as natural calamities and other specified emergencies.

Under this category, members can make withdrawals up to two times in a financial year, according to the guide.

The separate annual limit distinguishes special-circumstance withdrawals from those available for education, marriage and housing, where the limits are linked to the member’s period of EPF membership.

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75% balance guideline

The guide also highlights a uniform guideline stating that up to 75% of the EPF balance, comprising the employee’s and employer’s shares along with interest, can be withdrawn after 12 months of EPF membership.

This provision is an important consideration for members assessing how much of their accumulated retirement savings may be available for withdrawal.

EPF advances allow subscribers to meet specific financial needs without necessarily exiting the retirement savings system. However, members should check the applicable eligibility conditions, documentation requirements and withdrawal rules before applying, as the amount available may depend on the purpose and circumstances of the advance.