Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
New EPFO rules! You can now withdraw EPF money up to 10 times, but not for every need

New EPFO rules! You can now withdraw EPF money up to 10 times, but not for every need

According to the EPFO’s Smart Guide on New Rules on EPF Advances, withdrawals are divided into three categories: essential needs, housing-related needs and special circumstances. Each category has separate limits on the number of times a member can make an advance.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 1:28 PM IST
New EPFO rules! You can now withdraw EPF money up to 10 times, but not for every needUp to 75% of the EPF balance, including both contributions and interest, can be withdrawn after 12 months of membership.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has outlined revised rules governing advances from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), specifying withdrawal limits for essential needs, housing-related expenses and special circumstances. The guidelines aim to clarify how frequently members can access their provident fund savings for different purposes.

According to the EPFO’s Smart Guide on New Rules on EPF Advances, withdrawals are divided into three categories: essential needs, housing-related needs and special circumstances. Each category has separate limits on the number of times a member can make an advance.

Advertisement

MUST READ |  Form 121 does not make your EPF withdrawal tax-free: 5 things to check

Up to 10 withdrawals for education

Under Category I, covering essential needs, EPF members can make withdrawals for illness, including medical requirements for themselves and their family, without a specified numerical limit.

For education-related expenses, members can withdraw up to 10 times during their EPF membership. The provision covers education for the member and their family.

For marriage-related expenses, members can make withdrawals up to five times during their membership. This provision also covers the member and their family.

The category-specific limits determine how often members can access their EPF savings for these purposes, subject to the applicable conditions governing advances.

Advertisement

Housing-related withdrawals capped at five times

Category II covers housing-related requirements. These include the purchase of a house or flat, construction of a house, repayment of a home loan, and renovation or alteration of a residential property.

Members can make withdrawals for these housing-related purposes up to five times during their EPF membership, as indicated in the guide.

The provisions offer members access to their accumulated provident fund savings to meet significant housing expenses, while placing a limit on the frequency of withdrawals under this category.

EPF advance withdrawal limits at a glance

Advertisement

Category

Purpose

Withdrawal limit

Category I: Essential needs

Illness (self and family)

No limit specified in the guide
 

Education (self and family)

Up to 10 times during EPF membership
 

Marriage (self and family)

Up to 5 times during EPF membership

Category II: Housing-related needs

Purchase of house or flat

Up to 5 times during EPF membership
 

Construction of house

Up to 5 times during EPF membership
 

Repayment of home loan

Up to 5 times during EPF membership
 

Renovation, alteration or improvement

Up to 5 times during EPF membership

Category III: Special circumstances

Natural calamities and other specified emergencies

Up to 2 times in a financial year

Special circumstances: Two withdrawals a year

Category III deals with special circumstances, including situations such as natural calamities and other specified emergencies.

Under this category, members can make withdrawals up to two times in a financial year, according to the guide.

The separate annual limit distinguishes special-circumstance withdrawals from those available for education, marriage and housing, where the limits are linked to the member’s period of EPF membership.

DON'T MISS | LTCG, STT debate: FM Sitharaman to 'tread cautiously' on taxation ahead of Budget

Advertisement

75% balance guideline

The guide also highlights a uniform guideline stating that up to 75% of the EPF balance, comprising the employee’s and employer’s shares along with interest, can be withdrawn after 12 months of EPF membership.

This provision is an important consideration for members assessing how much of their accumulated retirement savings may be available for withdrawal.

EPF advances allow subscribers to meet specific financial needs without necessarily exiting the retirement savings system. However, members should check the applicable eligibility conditions, documentation requirements and withdrawal rules before applying, as the amount available may depend on the purpose and circumstances of the advance.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more