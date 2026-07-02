Jewar airport to change everything? Japan City, Singapore City plans could push property prices higher

If you're planning to buy a home, invest in property, or look for new job opportunities around the Noida International Airport at Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway corridor could soon see its biggest transformation yet. In a major push to develop the airport region into a global industrial and residential hub, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has proposed two integrated smart townships — 'Japan City' and 'Singapore City' — spread across 1,000 acres.

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The projects are expected to bring industries, housing, commercial spaces and modern infrastructure together, with officials hoping they will attract foreign investment, create thousands of jobs and accelerate the growth of the Jewar airport region.

Project layout and land use

YEIDA plans to develop Japan City on 500 acres in Sector 5A and Singapore City on 500 acres in Sector 7, designing both as integrated industrial townships that combine industry, residential blocks, commercial areas and modern amenities. According to the proposal, at least 70 per cent of each township’s land will be reserved for industrial activity, with the remaining area earmarked for housing, commercial and institutional development.

“Land has been identified for these projects, and a land acquisition plan has been prepared,” YEIDA CEO R.K. Singh said, describing the authority’s approach to rolling out the new sectors.

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Will Jewar airport change everything?

Airport-centric development – focusing development around the Noida International Airport – will be a priority, with YEIDA creating a land bank for new sectors close to the airport. The authority expects airport-adjacent projects to catalyse further private and foreign investment into the corridor.

“Areas around the Noida International Airport are the authority’s priority, and several major projects such as Japan City and Singapore City could be launched in these localities," CEO R.K. Singh said.

Investment, jobs and international partnerships

YEIDA has framed the townships on Japanese and Singaporean models to attract foreign direct investment and specialised industry clusters. Discussions are reportedly underway with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to explore investment possibilities.

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Officials said the projects are expected to generate thousands of jobs and position the Yamuna Expressway region among India’s leading industrial and economic centres.

“These townships will play an important role in attracting foreign investment,” R.K. Singh said.

Alongside high-profile township plans, the Greater Noida Authority is fast-tracking affordable housing for economically weaker sections (EWS) and worker families. Land near Biraunda and Patwari Village has been identified for multi-storey residential projects.

Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG A said the proposal near Biraunda village envisions 12-storey buildings over about 18,000 square metres, featuring 30-square-metre flats designed for low-income families. The complexes will include lifts and small retail units to meet daily needs.

“The aim of this scheme is to provide better quality homes to workers and low-income families at affordable rates,” Ravi Kumar NG said. He added that a final project plan will be prepared following land formalities so the maximum numbers of needy families can benefit.

Real estate outlook

“With targeted industrial land allocation and integrated residential provisions, the project aims to balance investment-led growth with inclusive housing," R.K. Singh said.

Analysts and developers expect the combination of Noida International Airport, industrial corridors, Film City, and new smart townships to boost the Yamuna Expressway market significantly in the coming years. YEIDA officials and local authorities say a Japanese city, a Singaporean city and parallel affordable housing initiatives could change the region’s economic and urban profile.