JioBlackRock set to roll out balanced advantage fund NFO on Sept 11. Check details

The scheme is structured as an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund designed to generate long-term capital appreciation alongside income generation by shifting investments between equity and debt instruments. The asset allocation strategy mandates investing between 65% and 90% in equity and equity-related instruments, alongside a 10% to 35% exposure in debt and money market securities.

To achieve its objectives, the fund will rely on a systematic model powered by BlackRock's proprietary technology platform, Aladdin, which has been licensed to JioBlackRock AMC. This platform drives the core portfolio construction and asset allocation process, incorporating proprietary research scores alongside key parameters such as risk constraints, transaction costs, market liquidity, and sector restrictions.

The fund will offer both direct and regular plans with a default growth option, accessible through lump sum investments starting at ₹500, or via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) starting at ₹500 per month across a minimum of six instalments.

Advertisement

Benchmarked against the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index (TRI), the fund will be jointly managed by a six-member team comprising Tanvi Kacheria, Sahil Chaudhary, Virendra Kumar, Arun Ramachandran, Vikrant Mehta, and Siddharth Deb.

In terms of risk classification, SEBI’s riskometer categorises the scheme under the "very high" risk bracket, compared to the "high risk" level of its primary benchmark index.