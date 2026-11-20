Why cheaper paint can become expensive

The initial price of paint represents only one component of maintenance expenditure. Surface preparation, primer, labour, scaffolding where required and repairs to damaged plaster can significantly increase the final bill.

Architect Vipul Singh of Design Accord, Delhi, says coating decisions are frequently postponed until the final stages of construction.

"We spend months getting the massing, the fenestration, and the material palette right, and then the coating gets decided in a week, often by whoever is cheapest," he says.

"Too often, paint is decided by the price rather than its features, because customers feel it can always be redone after a year or so. Paint is not wallpaper. It is important to help them understand what the paint actually offers and the value it delivers over time. Otherwise, applicators may end up making promises that the product itself cannot fulfil. Paint has to breathe with the substrate and withstand the climatic conditions the façade will face over the years. This conversation needs to happen at the drawing board, not the site office."

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How much could repainting cost over 20 years?

Consider a hypothetical 1,000 sq. ft. apartment, assuming the quoted painting cost covers the same interior surfaces under both scenarios.

Illustrative assumptions only, not market quotations or guaranteed coating lifespans. Costs are held constant, exclude inflation and major repairs, and assume repainting at years 5, 10 and 15 versus year 10. Actual expenses depend on surface area, paint specifications, labour and application conditions.

The example shows how a higher initial investment could reduce overall spending if the coating genuinely lasts longer.

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Why newly painted walls fail prematurely

Dilip Vishwakarma of Vishwakarma Paint Decor, Ahmedabad, attributes many coating failures to inadequate surface preparation.

"90% of paint failures I encounter trace back to surface preparation and moisture content, not the paint itself," he says.

"You cannot rush curing in our climate, and you cannot paint over a damp wall and expect it to hold. But that is exactly what tight handover schedules force us to do."

His observation highlights why even expensive paint may fail when applied to damp or improperly cured surfaces.

Can breathable coatings reduce maintenance?

Dr Moulik Ranka, Managing Director at Zydex Group, says coating chemistry plays an important role in moisture management.

"Unlike conventional coatings that trap moisture, silicate mineral paints, the advanced paint solution allows water vapour to escape while keeping liquid water out, helping structures stay dry and blister-free," he explains.

"When you engineer a coating to form an inseparable chemical bond with the substrate rather than just sitting on top of it, you stop treating paint as a disposable band-aid and start treating it as a permanent shield for the building's envelope."

However, performance depends on substrate compatibility, application quality and the underlying source of moisture. Breathable coatings cannot substitute for proper waterproofing.

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Why developers are reconsidering paint specifications

Santosh, Director at K2lifestyle in Bhopal, says premature deterioration can also damage developers' credibility.

"Buyers today are far more informed," he says. "Damp patches or peeling paint within two or three years of possession damage trust in ways that are hard to repair with a fresh coat. We are starting to look at coating specification the same way we look at plumbing or waterproofing as a lifecycle cost decision, not a one-time procurement line item."

For homeowners, the financial lesson is straightforward: compare coatings on durability, application requirements, maintenance needs and total lifecycle costs rather than purchase price alone.

A more expensive paint is not automatically a better investment. Its long-term value depends on whether the product suits the building, is applied correctly and delivers the promised service life.