₹1 lakh salary, ₹30K rent, ₹30K home support: This 22-year-old’s money plan has Reddit talking

A 22-year-old professional has sparked a conversation online after seeking advice on retirement planning even before starting his first job.

In a post on Reddit, he shared that he is about to begin working in Mumbai with a monthly salary of around ₹1 lakh and wants to take financial planning seriously from the beginning instead of waiting until his 30s or 40s.

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However, after accounting for rent, daily expenses and financial support for his family, he said he would be left with around ₹20,000 every month to save and invest.

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His monthly budget

According to the breakdown shared by him:

Rent: ~₹30,000 (non-negotiable due to personal requirements)

Living expenses including food, transport and utilities: ~₹20,000

Money sent home to family: ~₹30,000

Savings and investments: ~₹20,000

He asked how he should divide this ₹20,000 — whether he should focus more on retirement-specific investments or keep some money aside for shorter-term goals.

Read the viral post here:

He also questioned whether he should spend more time increasing his income in the early years rather than worrying too much about investment optimisation.

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Users suggest starting early but staying balanced

One user appreciated his approach and said that thinking about the future at 22 itself is a strong start.

“Very happy to see you are looking for the future earlier in your life.”

The user suggested first securing health insurance for parents if needed and then creating a diversified investment plan.

“As you are able to save Rs. 20,000 monthly, here is a breakdown of investment portfolio you can look at:

If your parents are not medically insured then take a medical insurance for them.

Invest approx 10000 in mutual fund SIPs (2000 in small cap, 3000 in mid cap, 3000 in contra fund or large cap and 2000 in commodities like Gold, Silver ETFs)

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Securing your money is also important (start putting some money like 3000 in Fixed Deposits - this may yield lower returns but your money will steadily grow) - this can later be used as your emergency fund

Rs 5000 in corporate / government bonds (high rated bonds like AAA/AAA+)

Rs 2000 in provident fund (PPF account)

Later in your life you can buy Term insurance as well. (as in younger age the premiem are relatively low)

Keep motivated and invested for your future goals.”

“Don’t forget to live your life”

Another user praised his financial thinking but reminded him not to let retirement planning take away from enjoying his youth.

“Bhai honestly bolu. Hats off to your thinking of planning which most of youth don't do. I'm 30. Take my advice. Live your life. Yeah save and invest money. But don't stress out. Retirement is a long term plan. Why fuss about it now. 22 ka hai tu. Zindagi jeena to start kar”

Increasing income should be the bigger goal

Third user suggested that while investing is important, improving his savings capacity should be his priority.

“Try to increase the 20k per month to start with, increase savings at source first, cut money to family (if possible) and decrease rent (if single/if possible). That will give you breathing room.”

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The user recommended putting a significant portion into long-term investments like NPS.

“But considering 20k, invest at least 10k in NPS (with 75% Equity). I know people will say a lot of things against it but the very feature that you cannot take money out of it can do Compounding Miracles in Long run. You would thank me after 40!!”

He also suggested investing in different equity funds and avoiding withdrawing the money for short-term needs.

“Rest Invest in a Midcap, Small cap, Multicap Fund and an Index Maybe (not nifty/sensex but Like nifty next50). DO NOT EVEN Think of touching that money for anything in the next 10 years.”

Insurance at a young age can help

Another user advised him to consider term insurance early, when premiums are usually lower.

“I will advise you to purchase term plan with increasing sum assured and PA policy for say 10L,

At this age the term plan premium will be low and as age and salary increases the sum also increases which will benefit you immensely”