Promotions, paychecks & pride: What happened after these LGBTQ+ professionals came out at work

For years, many LGBTQ+ professionals worried that being open about their identity at work could limit career progression, reduce leadership visibility, or affect access to opportunities. While those concerns have not disappeared entirely, experiences shared by employees across advertising, communications and marketing suggest that parts of corporate India are becoming more inclusive.

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Conversations with an influencer marketing professional who requested anonymity, senior agency producer Ankur Mondal, and public relations executive Shivam Gupta indicate that coming out has not negatively affected their promotions, salary growth or job security. Instead, they say it has helped them build confidence, strengthen workplace relationships and bring their authentic selves to work.

Their experiences also point to a broader shift in workplace culture. While diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have gained visibility in recent years, employees say day-to-day support from colleagues, managers and leadership often matters just as much as formal policies.

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Inclusion beyond policy

For an influencer marketing professional working at an early-stage startup, coming out at work was never a defining moment.

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"I came out pretty much from the moment I joined. There was no big moment or announcement — it just came up naturally, and people took it in their stride. If anything, the response was supportive," he told Business Today.

He credits the company's culture for creating an environment where conversations around identity never felt difficult or uncomfortable.

Being open about his identity did not alter workplace dynamics either.

"Honestly, no. I wasn't treated any differently. The dynamic stayed the same, which in itself felt like a win," he notes.

The marketing professional says he has seen no impact on career progression, access to opportunities or professional development since coming out.

"None at all. My founder cares about work ethic and discipline above everything else — that's what gets noticed and rewarded here," he says.

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He also does not believe his identity has influenced promotions, compensation growth or job security.

"Not my identity — but my personality, yes. I feel secure here, and I think that comes from showing up consistently and being someone people can rely on," he adds.

Looking back, he believes being open about his identity has positively shaped both his professional and personal growth.

"It's helped, without a doubt. Being out meant I could build more genuine relationships at work, and it made me more confident and open as a person overall," he says.

Authenticity and career confidence

For Ankur Mondal, a senior agency producer, the journey looked very different.

"Coming out was neither quick nor easy. It was a slow and often scary process. Before telling anyone else, I first had to accept myself, and that journey took time," Ankur says.

He recalls that 2018 marked a significant turning point, both personally and for the wider queer community in India. Around the same time, he joined a new organisation where he found a more accepting workplace environment.

According to Ankur, the biggest professional benefit of coming out was the confidence that came from no longer hiding a part of himself.

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"When you're not carrying the weight of secrecy, you show up more authentically. Your interactions become more genuine, your confidence grows, and even your performance improves because you're focused on your work rather than constantly editing yourself," he says.

Ankur says he has not experienced any negative impact on career progression, leadership visibility or professional opportunities because of his sexuality.

"In my experience, good work speaks for itself. Consistency, dedication, and performance are what create opportunities for growth and recognition," he notes.

He adds that his professional growth has been determined by the quality of his work rather than his sexual orientation.

"Personally, I haven't experienced any situation where my identity negatively influenced promotions, salary growth, performance evaluations, or job security," Ankur says.

Looking back, he believes being open about his identity has helped him build stronger professional relationships and navigate his career with greater confidence.

"Being open also helped me build genuine connections with people. It gave me the confidence to reach out to colleagues, seek guidance, and share my experiences more openly," he adds.

Culture can shape the experience

For Shivam Gupta, a 30-year-old public relations executive, the experience has been largely positive, though it has also highlighted how workplace culture can vary across organisations and geographies.

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Shivam says he was open about his identity in his first job but chose not to come out while working in Surat because he felt the environment was more conservative.

Today, he says he is fortunate to have supportive colleagues around him.

"Being open has its pros and cons. I am very confident as I am being able to be me," Shivam says.

While he acknowledges that conversations around sexuality can still be uncomfortable for some people, he says support from colleagues has made a meaningful difference to his employee experience.

Despite encountering occasional awkward situations, Shivam says his sexuality has had no bearing on promotions, salary growth or job security.

"No, it hasn't in my current office. Everyone is different. I would really say it comes down to the person and their belief as to how they might act towards a LGBTQ+ person," he notes.

He says the greatest benefit has been the freedom to express himself without constantly second-guessing how he will be perceived.

"Having supportive colleagues have eased me being at work. Being able to talk freely and do what I want to, wear what I want to does feels like a bit of freedom," Shivam adds.

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While he has not seen any direct impact on career advancement, he points out that some organisations are increasingly creating opportunities specifically aimed at improving representation and inclusion.

What LGBTQ+ professionals should consider

Despite differences in their journeys, all three professionals agree that coming out remains a deeply personal decision and that workplace culture plays a crucial role in shaping the experience.

The influencer marketing professional advises employees to carefully assess their environment before making that choice.

"Read your environment first — your peers, your leadership, the culture. Coming out can feel incredibly liberating, and being yourself at work is worth it. But the reality is that not every workplace is ready for it, and people can be judgmental or condescending," he says.

Shivam's advice is similar.

"Read the room," he says. "Not everyone is the same."

Ankur, meanwhile, encourages people to move at their own pace and focus on self-acceptance before anything else.

"My advice would be simple: take your time, and do it on your own terms," he says.

He also encourages employees to look beyond diversity statements and evaluate whether organisations offer genuine support systems, inclusive benefits and visible allies.

And perhaps his most memorable line captures the broader sentiment shared by all three professionals:

"Closets are meant for clothes, not for people like you and me."

Their experiences reflect a gradual shift in workplace culture. For these professionals, coming out has not translated into slower career progression, lower earnings or reduced job security. Instead, it has enabled greater authenticity, stronger workplace relationships and increased confidence at work.

As more organisations invest in inclusion efforts, employees say the real test lies not in policies alone, but in whether people feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work every day.