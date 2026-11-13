₹20 per order or ₹49 per lot? How F&O brokerage charges can reduce your trading profits

The difference becomes particularly noticeable when comparing flat per-order brokerage with per-lot pricing offered by different trading platforms.

₹20 per order vs ₹49 per lot: What's the difference?

Under the pricing structures provided, Zerodha and HDFC SKY charge ₹20 per executed options order, irrespective of the number of lots traded in that order.

ICICI Direct, meanwhile, offers plan-dependent brokerage, with ₹49 per lot used as the illustrative rate. Its charges may vary depending on the subscription plan.

Consider a trader buying and subsequently selling options contracts through two executed orders.

For a single lot, the brokerage would amount to ₹40 under a ₹20-per-order model, compared with ₹98 under the ₹49-per-lot structure.

However, the difference increases sharply with larger positions.

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How brokerage costs change with lot sizes

Lots traded ₹20 per order (buy + sell) ₹49 per lot (buy + sell) Difference 1 lot ₹40 ₹98 ₹58 5 lots ₹40 ₹490 ₹450 10 lots ₹40 ₹980 ₹940 20 lots ₹40 ₹1,960 ₹1,920

Note: Calculations assume one buy order and one sell order, with all lots executed in each order. Statutory taxes and other transaction charges are excluded.

How frequent trading affects profits

For a trader executing 20 round-trip trades involving five lots each, brokerage under the flat-rate model would total ₹800.

Under the ₹49-per-lot structure, the same activity would generate brokerage expenses of ₹9,800, representing a difference of ₹9,000.

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These calculations demonstrate how brokerage structures can influence trading expenses, particularly for active traders dealing in multiple lots.

Brokerage is not the only expense

Investors must also account for securities transaction tax (STT), exchange transaction charges, GST, stamp duty and other applicable levies.

These additional expenses can further reduce net trading profits, especially when positions are opened and closed frequently.

Importantly, lower brokerage does not guarantee better trading outcomes. Leverage, market volatility, options time decay and poor risk management can result in losses far exceeding transaction costs.

Before choosing a platform, traders should compare the complete cost of trading, including applicable brokerage plans, statutory charges and execution-related expenses, rather than relying solely on advertised rates.