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Silver deficit vs Gold’s central banks: Which precious metal has the stronger demand story?

Silver deficit vs Gold’s central banks: Which precious metal has the stronger demand story?

Gold and silver are being supported by two distinct demand engines, with central-bank buying providing a structural floor for gold and industrial consumption driving silver’s long-term case. Tata Mutual Fund expects silver to remain in deficit for a sixth consecutive year in 2026, while gold continues to benefit from strong official-sector demand.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 7:35 AM IST
Silver deficit vs Gold’s central banks: Which precious metal has the stronger demand story?Gold’s demand is relatively defensive and monetary, while silver’s is more closely tied to industrial activity.

Gold and silver may both benefit from the broader precious-metals rally, but their demand drivers are increasingly diverging. While gold is drawing structural support from central-bank purchases and its role as a defensive asset, silver is being backed by persistent industrial demand and a widening supply deficit. The contrasting demand engines could determine how the two metals perform as global economic and geopolitical conditions evolve.

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Gold’s central-bank demand

Gold’s biggest structural advantage is its monetary role. Central banks have continued to accumulate the metal as part of reserve diversification, helping create a relatively stable demand base even when investment flows weaken.

According to the World Gold Council data cited in Tata Mutual Fund’s August 2026 outlook, official-sector gold purchases rebounded to 289 tonnes in the second quarter, the strongest second-quarter buying on record. This took central-bank purchases in the first half of 2026 to 345 tonnes.

MUST READ: Gold vs silver: Why Tata MF prefers a 70:30 allocation despite silver’s long-term potential

The fund house said central-bank buying has continued to provide a strong foundation for gold prices. This demand has become particularly important as global gold ETFs witnessed sharp outflows following the onset of the US-Iran conflict in March 2026, although ETF flows showed early signs of stabilisation from July.

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Gold also retains its appeal as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and currency debasement risks. Tata MF expects its medium-to-long-term outlook to remain constructive, supported by central-bank purchases, sustained investment demand and portfolio diversification.

Gold prices last 10 days

Date 24K Gold (₹/10g) 22K Gold (₹/10g)
August 15, 2026 ₹1,53,660 ₹1,40,750
August 14, 2026 ₹1,53,730 ₹1,40,820
August 13, 2026 ₹1,52,550 ₹1,39,730
August 12, 2026 ₹1,54,110 ₹1,41,160
August 11, 2026 ₹1,52,800 ₹1,39,960
August 10, 2026 ₹1,50,900 ₹1,38,220
August 09, 2026 ₹1,47,680 ₹1,40,650
August 08, 2026 ₹1,47,680 ₹1,40,650
August 07, 2026 ₹1,45,320 ₹1,38,400
August 06, 2026 ₹1,45,160 ₹1,38,250

Silver’s supply deficit

Silver, in contrast, has a much stronger industrial demand component. Tata MF expects 2026 to become the sixth consecutive year of silver deficits, meaning demand is expected to exceed available supply.

Industrial demand accounts for the majority of silver consumption and has increased steadily in recent years. The metal is used across electronics, AI-related hardware, renewable-energy infrastructure and solar applications, giving silver exposure to several structural growth themes.

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ALSO READ: Gold, silver price today, August 15: MCX gold falls over 0.8%; check 24K, 22K rates in major cities

The supply side is also increasingly concentrated. China holds about 11% of global silver reserves and controls 60-70% of refining capacity, according to Tata MF. Any efforts by China to prioritise domestic availability or tighten control over its silver supply chains could create constraints in global markets. Combined with a persistent deficit and rising industrial demand, this supports the long-term case for silver.

Silver rate in last 10 days

Date Silver Rate (₹/10g) Change (₹) Silver Rate (₹/kg) Change (₹)
13 Aug 2026 ₹2,342 -₹30 ₹2,34,200 -₹3,000
12 Aug 2026 ₹2,372 +₹19 ₹2,37,200 +₹1,900
11 Aug 2026 ₹2,353 +₹40 ₹2,35,300 +₹4,000
10 Aug 2026 ₹2,313 ₹0 ₹2,31,300 ₹0
7 Aug 2026 ₹2,313 +₹57 ₹2,31,300 +₹5,700
6 Aug 2026 ₹2,256 +₹11 ₹2,25,600 +₹1,100
5 Aug 2026 ₹2,245 +₹59 ₹2,24,500 +₹5,900
4 Aug 2026 ₹2,186 +₹14 ₹2,18,600 +₹1,400
3 Aug 2026 ₹2,172 -₹10 ₹2,17,200 -₹1,000
31 Jul 2026 ₹2,182 -₹4 ₹2,18,200 -₹400

Two demand engines

The contrast, however, is not simply about which metal has stronger demand. Gold’s demand is relatively defensive and monetary, while silver’s is more closely tied to industrial activity. This makes silver potentially more sensitive to economic slowdowns, interest rates and manufacturing trends.

Tata MF noted that moderation in solar installations and easing supply tightness have reduced some near-term catalysts for silver, potentially leading to consolidation and higher volatility.

Factor Gold Silver
Primary demand engine Central-bank purchases, investment demand and portfolio diversification Industrial demand and investment demand
2026 supply-demand outlook Supported by sustained official-sector demand Sixth consecutive year of deficit expected
Latest key data 289 tonnes of central-bank purchases in Q2; 345 tonnes in H1 2026 Demand expected to exceed available supply in 2026
Major demand drivers Safe-haven demand, reserve diversification and macroeconomic uncertainty Electronics, AI hardware, renewable energy and solar
Industrial exposure Limited High
Geopolitical role Strong safe-haven appeal Can benefit from precious-metal demand but remains more exposed to economic growth
Key supply factor Central-bank accumulation provides structural support China holds about 11% of global reserves and controls 60–70% of refining capacity
Key risk Interest rates, dollar strength and bond yields Global growth, industrial demand, interest rates and supply disruptions
Volatility Relatively lower Higher than gold

MUST READ: 'There is no case for gold going down': Why experts are still bullish on gold

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For investors, the distinction matters. Gold offers a structural hedge supported by central banks, while silver provides exposure to industrial growth and a tightening supply-demand balance. Tata MF therefore favours a higher allocation to gold, suggesting a broad 70:30 gold-to-silver framework for diversified precious-metals exposure.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 7:35 AM IST
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