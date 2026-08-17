Silver deficit vs Gold’s central banks: Which precious metal has the stronger demand story?

Gold’s biggest structural advantage is its monetary role. Central banks have continued to accumulate the metal as part of reserve diversification, helping create a relatively stable demand base even when investment flows weaken.

According to the World Gold Council data cited in Tata Mutual Fund’s August 2026 outlook, official-sector gold purchases rebounded to 289 tonnes in the second quarter, the strongest second-quarter buying on record. This took central-bank purchases in the first half of 2026 to 345 tonnes.

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The fund house said central-bank buying has continued to provide a strong foundation for gold prices. This demand has become particularly important as global gold ETFs witnessed sharp outflows following the onset of the US-Iran conflict in March 2026, although ETF flows showed early signs of stabilisation from July.

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Gold also retains its appeal as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and currency debasement risks. Tata MF expects its medium-to-long-term outlook to remain constructive, supported by central-bank purchases, sustained investment demand and portfolio diversification.

Gold prices last 10 days

Date 24K Gold (₹/10g) 22K Gold (₹/10g) August 15, 2026 ₹1,53,660 ₹1,40,750 August 14, 2026 ₹1,53,730 ₹1,40,820 August 13, 2026 ₹1,52,550 ₹1,39,730 August 12, 2026 ₹1,54,110 ₹1,41,160 August 11, 2026 ₹1,52,800 ₹1,39,960 August 10, 2026 ₹1,50,900 ₹1,38,220 August 09, 2026 ₹1,47,680 ₹1,40,650 August 08, 2026 ₹1,47,680 ₹1,40,650 August 07, 2026 ₹1,45,320 ₹1,38,400 August 06, 2026 ₹1,45,160 ₹1,38,250

Silver’s supply deficit

Silver, in contrast, has a much stronger industrial demand component. Tata MF expects 2026 to become the sixth consecutive year of silver deficits, meaning demand is expected to exceed available supply.

Industrial demand accounts for the majority of silver consumption and has increased steadily in recent years. The metal is used across electronics, AI-related hardware, renewable-energy infrastructure and solar applications, giving silver exposure to several structural growth themes.

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The supply side is also increasingly concentrated. China holds about 11% of global silver reserves and controls 60-70% of refining capacity, according to Tata MF. Any efforts by China to prioritise domestic availability or tighten control over its silver supply chains could create constraints in global markets. Combined with a persistent deficit and rising industrial demand, this supports the long-term case for silver.

Silver rate in last 10 days

Date Silver Rate (₹/10g) Change (₹) Silver Rate (₹/kg) Change (₹) 13 Aug 2026 ₹2,342 -₹30 ₹2,34,200 -₹3,000 12 Aug 2026 ₹2,372 +₹19 ₹2,37,200 +₹1,900 11 Aug 2026 ₹2,353 +₹40 ₹2,35,300 +₹4,000 10 Aug 2026 ₹2,313 ₹0 ₹2,31,300 ₹0 7 Aug 2026 ₹2,313 +₹57 ₹2,31,300 +₹5,700 6 Aug 2026 ₹2,256 +₹11 ₹2,25,600 +₹1,100 5 Aug 2026 ₹2,245 +₹59 ₹2,24,500 +₹5,900 4 Aug 2026 ₹2,186 +₹14 ₹2,18,600 +₹1,400 3 Aug 2026 ₹2,172 -₹10 ₹2,17,200 -₹1,000 31 Jul 2026 ₹2,182 -₹4 ₹2,18,200 -₹400

Two demand engines

The contrast, however, is not simply about which metal has stronger demand. Gold’s demand is relatively defensive and monetary, while silver’s is more closely tied to industrial activity. This makes silver potentially more sensitive to economic slowdowns, interest rates and manufacturing trends.

Tata MF noted that moderation in solar installations and easing supply tightness have reduced some near-term catalysts for silver, potentially leading to consolidation and higher volatility.

Factor Gold Silver Primary demand engine Central-bank purchases, investment demand and portfolio diversification Industrial demand and investment demand 2026 supply-demand outlook Supported by sustained official-sector demand Sixth consecutive year of deficit expected Latest key data 289 tonnes of central-bank purchases in Q2; 345 tonnes in H1 2026 Demand expected to exceed available supply in 2026 Major demand drivers Safe-haven demand, reserve diversification and macroeconomic uncertainty Electronics, AI hardware, renewable energy and solar Industrial exposure Limited High Geopolitical role Strong safe-haven appeal Can benefit from precious-metal demand but remains more exposed to economic growth Key supply factor Central-bank accumulation provides structural support China holds about 11% of global reserves and controls 60–70% of refining capacity Key risk Interest rates, dollar strength and bond yields Global growth, industrial demand, interest rates and supply disruptions Volatility Relatively lower Higher than gold

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For investors, the distinction matters. Gold offers a structural hedge supported by central banks, while silver provides exposure to industrial growth and a tightening supply-demand balance. Tata MF therefore favours a higher allocation to gold, suggesting a broad 70:30 gold-to-silver framework for diversified precious-metals exposure.