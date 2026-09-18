iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale starts today in India: Check store timings, features and direct-buy benefits

Apple’s stores in India are at:

New Delhi - Saket

Uttar Pradesh - Noida

Mumbai - BKC

Mumbai - Borivali

Pune - Koregaon Park

Karnataka - Hebbal

Those who pre-ordered the phones from September 12 can now receive their devices from the launch date, while customers who are yet to order can check availability through Apple’s online and retail channels.

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro gets a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display and Dynamic Island. It is powered by the A20 Pro chip, paired with a next-generation vapour chamber for improved sustained performance. The phone gets a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, including a variable-aperture 48MP Fusion Main camera, 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide and 48MP Fusion Telephoto cameras.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: What has changed and should you upgrade?

It also gets Pro controls, Photographic Styles 3, Dolby Vision recording up to 4K at 120fps, improved low-light video, Macro photography and an 18MP Center Stage front camera. Battery life reaches up to 36 hours of video playback on eSIM-only models.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Bigger screen, bigger battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max takes the same Pro experience to a larger 6.9-inch display and offers the biggest battery-life increase ever seen on an iPhone Pro model. It also gets the A20 Pro chip, 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, variable aperture, Pro controls, Center Stage camera and Apple Intelligence with Siri AI. The Pro Max offers up to 45 hours of video playback on eSIM-only models.

Advertisement

Also, both models support 25W MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, allowing users to connect compatible chargers and accessories magnetically.

Why buy directly from Apple?

Buying directly from Apple gives you access to Apple Specialists, Personal Setup, data-transfer assistance, Trade In, financing options and carrier deals. You can also get three months of Apple One free.

Today, all six Indian Apple Stores will open at 8 am with special launch-day hours.