Mumbai breaks into the world's Top 15 data centre markets: Can it enter the Top 10?

What propelled Mumbai into the global rankings?

Mumbai currently has 774 MW of live IT capacity and nearly 5 GW (4,993 MW) under development, making it India's largest data centre market and one of the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific region. The city's position is backed by several structural advantages that have attracted global cloud providers, hyperscalers and enterprise customers.

One of Mumbai's biggest strengths is its connectivity. The city serves as India's primary international gateway through multiple subsea cable landings, enabling low-latency connections to global networks. It is also home to the country's largest financial services ecosystem and a deep enterprise customer base, creating sustained demand for digital infrastructure.

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India's rapid cloud adoption, growing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and accelerating digital transformation across industries have further boosted demand for data centre capacity, helping Mumbai emerge as a preferred destination for large-scale investments.

What is holding Mumbai back?

Despite its progress, Mumbai still trails the world's largest data centre markets. Global leaders such as Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas and Tokyo have significantly larger operational capacities and continue to attract massive investments.

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Knight Frank notes that India's challenge is no longer demand but infrastructure readiness. The report says the country's next phase of growth will increasingly depend on timely power availability, transmission infrastructure, faster regulatory approvals, expansion of fibre connectivity, sustainable energy sourcing and the development of larger campus-scale facilities capable of supporting AI workloads.

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Parameter Mumbai Global Rank (Live IT Capacity) 15th globally Global Rank (Development Pipeline) 11th globally Live IT Capacity 774 MW Pipeline IT Capacity 4,993 MW (nearly 5 GW) Why Mumbai Leads India's gateway data centre market with multiple subsea cable landings, proximity to the country's largest financial services ecosystem and a deep enterprise customer base. Key Demand Drivers Rapid cloud adoption, AI deployment, hyperscale investments and growth in India's digital economy. Global Significance Recognised as one of the Asia-Pacific region's leading digital infrastructure hubs. Challenges to Reach Top 10 Faster power provisioning, stronger transmission infrastructure, quicker approvals, expanded fibre connectivity, renewable energy sourcing and AI-ready campus-scale developments. Knight Frank's View Mumbai's ranking reflects years of investment in connectivity, enterprise demand and cloud infrastructure, but further enabling infrastructure is needed to move into the world's top 10 data centre markets.

What will it take to enter the top 10?

According to Knight Frank, moving into the world's top 10 will require shifting focus from creating demand to enabling supply. Faster power provisioning, expansion of renewable energy capacity, transmission upgrades, streamlined approvals and the availability of development-ready land will be critical to attracting the next wave of hyperscale and AI-driven investments.

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The report also highlights India's enduring strengths, including one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies, competitive operating costs, improving international connectivity and strong government support for digital infrastructure. As these advantages are complemented by continued investments in power and enabling infrastructure, Mumbai is well positioned to strengthen its standing among the world's leading data centre markets and could eventually challenge the current top 10.