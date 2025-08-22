All ITR forms released for AY 2025–26, but will CBDT bend to calls for Oct 30 deadline?

For Assessment Year 2025–26, the Income Tax Department has rolled out all seven ITR forms, complete with Excel-based utilities and updated schemas. While ITR-1 and ITR-4 were released early, delays in other utilities have led to an official extension of the filing deadline—and fresh calls from tax professionals for further relief.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The ITR lineup for AY 2025–26 covers individuals, HUFs, firms, companies, and trusts. Here’s how the forms break down:

ITR-1 (Sahaj): For salaried individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh. Now includes capital gains reporting up to ₹1.25 lakh from listed equities/mutual funds (no loss carry-forward).

ITR-2: For individuals and HUFs with capital gains, foreign assets, or more than one house property—but no business income.

ITR-3: For individuals/HUFs earning from business or profession.

ITR-4 (Sugam): For presumptive income under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE, with income up to ₹50 lakh.

ITR-5: For partnerships, LLPs, AOPs, and BOIs.

ITR-6: For companies not claiming Section 11 exemptions.

ITR-7: For trusts, political parties, and other institutions under Sections 139(4A) to 139(4F).

Release Timeline Highlights:

ITR-1 and ITR-4: Released April 29, 2025.

ITR-7: Notified May 11; utility released August 8.

Other forms (ITR-2, 3, 5, 6): Rolled out in phases between July and August, with delays affecting filing readiness.

Extended Deadlines:

Advertisement

Non-audited cases (Individuals, HUFs): Now due September 15, 2025.

Audit cases: Due October 31; Transfer pricing filings by November 30.

Belated/Revised returns: Deadline remains December 31, 2025.

Pressure is building for another push—particularly from bodies like the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), which is asking for a new due date of October 30.

Key concerns include the late availability of updated forms, validation issues in Excel utilities, and adaptation to revised schema restrictions. No official word yet on a further extension.