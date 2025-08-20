Business Today
GST 2.0 effect: Buyers delay, sellers anxious as rate cuts loom over market

The Centre has unveiled a blueprint for next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, aiming to reshape how India spends and pays. The plan centres on a simplified two-tier structure of 5% and 18%, with a new 40% slab proposed for sin goods.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025 5:53 PM IST
GST 2.0 effect: Buyers delay, sellers anxious as rate cuts loom over marketAs part of the upcoming GST overhaul, the government plans to consolidate existing tax slabs into two primary rates, 5% and 18%, phasing out the current 12% and 28% brackets.
SUMMARY
  • Prime Minister Modi announced GST 2.0 aiming to simplify tax rules
  • Consumers delay purchases anticipating lower prices under new GST
  • Car and electronics sectors see reduced footfalls due to caution

On 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced GST 2.0, a comprehensive overhaul of India's indirect tax system. Promising lower rates and simplified rules, the reform aims to reduce the cost of goods and services for households. However, this has sparked a familiar dilemma in the market: why make purchases today if they might be cheaper tomorrow? The announcement has led to a noticeable lull, with buyers holding off on big-ticket purchases, awaiting price corrections that might accompany the new tax regime. "Consumers don’t like uncertainty," explained financial expert and chartered accountant Deepak S. "When they sense prices may drop soon, they postpone anything that isn’t essential. That pause may look small, but across millions of households, it can temporarily slow the economy."

The introduction of GST 2.0 has resulted in a 'wait-and-watch' trend across various sectors, reminiscent of the pre-GST 1.0 period in 2017. Car showrooms and electronics retailers are experiencing reduced footfalls as consumers, anticipating potential savings, defer their purchases. This behaviour, known as "intertemporal choice," reflects how expectations about future prices influence current buying decisions. As Deepak S. noted, "Why buy a Rs 1.2 lakh phone today if GST 2.0 could make it 10% cheaper next month?" 

In the real estate and travel sectors, the anticipation of GST 2.0 has led to a recalibration of offers. Buyers contemplating high-involvement decisions, such as purchasing a home or booking a vacation, are waiting to see if the new GST rates lower overall costs. "Developers and travel agents are already recalibrating offers," said Deepak S. "They know customers are doing the math." 

Stock market and other sector

The stock market and business sectors are also feeling the effects of this cautious consumer behaviour. Listed companies in the automotive, FMCG, and consumer durables sectors may report weaker sales in the near term. Additionally, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are observing a temporary slowdown in consumer credit cycles. To counteract potential inventory build-up, some firms are introducing limited-period discounts.

Despite the current quietness, there is an expectation that once GST 2.0 rates are clarified and effective, deferred purchases may rebound sharply. "It’s like everyone is holding their breath," said Deepak S. "Once the new rates are clear and effective, we may see a sharp rebound in deferred purchases." This potential rebound could redefine India's consumption landscape in the coming months.

Published on: Aug 20, 2025 5:53 PM IST
