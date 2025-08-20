GST 2.0 effect: Buyers delay, sellers anxious as rate cuts loom over market

On 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced GST 2.0, a comprehensive overhaul of India's indirect tax system. Promising lower rates and simplified rules, the reform aims to reduce the cost of goods and services for households. However, this has sparked a familiar dilemma in the market: why make purchases today if they might be cheaper tomorrow? The announcement has led to a noticeable lull, with buyers holding off on big-ticket purchases, awaiting price corrections that might accompany the new tax regime. "Consumers don’t like uncertainty," explained financial expert and chartered accountant Deepak S. "When they sense prices may drop soon, they postpone anything that isn’t essential. That pause may look small, but across millions of households, it can temporarily slow the economy."

The introduction of GST 2.0 has resulted in a 'wait-and-watch' trend across various sectors, reminiscent of the pre-GST 1.0 period in 2017. Car showrooms and electronics retailers are experiencing reduced footfalls as consumers, anticipating potential savings, defer their purchases. This behaviour, known as "intertemporal choice," reflects how expectations about future prices influence current buying decisions. As Deepak S. noted, "Why buy a Rs 1.2 lakh phone today if GST 2.0 could make it 10% cheaper next month?"

In the real estate and travel sectors, the anticipation of GST 2.0 has led to a recalibration of offers. Buyers contemplating high-involvement decisions, such as purchasing a home or booking a vacation, are waiting to see if the new GST rates lower overall costs. "Developers and travel agents are already recalibrating offers," said Deepak S. "They know customers are doing the math."

Stock market and other sector

The stock market and business sectors are also feeling the effects of this cautious consumer behaviour. Listed companies in the automotive, FMCG, and consumer durables sectors may report weaker sales in the near term. Additionally, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are observing a temporary slowdown in consumer credit cycles. To counteract potential inventory build-up, some firms are introducing limited-period discounts.

Despite the current quietness, there is an expectation that once GST 2.0 rates are clarified and effective, deferred purchases may rebound sharply. "It’s like everyone is holding their breath," said Deepak S. "Once the new rates are clear and effective, we may see a sharp rebound in deferred purchases." This potential rebound could redefine India's consumption landscape in the coming months.