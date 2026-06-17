ITR due dates, revised returns and audit penalties: 3 big tax changes from AY 2026-27

The income tax compliance framework is set for a major overhaul from Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, with changes to return filing deadlines, revised return rules and tax audit penalties likely to have far-reaching implications for taxpayers, chartered accountants and businesses.

The revamped calendar effectively creates four consecutive months of interconnected due dates and places a greater emphasis on timely compliance. Tax professionals say the new structure will require much more planning than before, especially as delays could prove costly.

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Non-audit business taxpayers

One of the most significant changes relates to the due dates for non-audit business and professional taxpayers.

While individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 will continue to have July 31 as the due date, taxpayers filing ITR-3 to ITR-7 in non-audit business and profession cases will now have until August 31, 2026, to submit their returns.

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The revised due-date calendar for AY 2026-27 is as follows:

Category Due Date

ITR-1 and ITR-2 (non-audit cases) July 31, 2026

ITR-3 to ITR-7 (non-audit business and profession) August 31, 2026

Tax Audit Report September 30, 2026

Audit cases ITR October 31, 2026

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Transfer Pricing audit cases November 30, 2026

The new structure effectively spreads compliance across July, August, September and October, making each deadline dependent on the previous one.

However, the change also shortens the traditional audit season. Earlier, professionals had nearly two months—from August 1 to September 30—to complete audits after non-audit returns were filed. With the non-audit business return deadline now moving to August 31, the effective audit window shrinks to just one month.

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Delays in filing tax audit reports

Another major change concerns penalties for late submission of Tax Audit Reports (TAR).

Beginning Tax Year (TY) 2026-27, delayed filing of audit reports will attract substantial penalties.

Under the revised rules:

Delay of up to one month: ₹75,000 penalty.

Delay beyond one month: ₹1.5 lakh penalty.

The new penalty framework is expected to increase the importance of timely book closure and audit completion for businesses and professionals.

Revised returns after January 1 will attract fees

The third key change relates to revised returns.

Under the new rules, taxpayers who discover errors after filing their returns may have to pay a price for delayed corrections.

Revised returns filed on or before December 31 will not attract any additional fee. However, returns revised from January 1 onward will be subject to late fees.

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For AY 2026-27, revised returns filed between January 1, 2027 and March 31, 2027 will attract fees under Section 234I. Taxpayers with total income exceeding ₹5 lakh will have to pay ₹5,000, while those with income below ₹5 lakh will pay ₹1,000.

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An important caveat applies to belated returns. If the original return itself is filed after the due date and is subsequently revised after December 31, both late fees under Sections 234F and 234I could become applicable.

TCS return dates also undergo a change

The revised compliance calendar also brings some relief on the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) front.

From FY 2026-27 onwards, quarterly TCS returns under Form 143 will be due on July 31, October 31, January 31 and May 31.

The changes mark one of the most significant shifts in the income tax compliance calendar in recent years. With four consecutive filing deadlines, tighter timelines and higher costs for delays, taxpayers and professionals may need to start preparing much earlier to avoid penalties and ensure smoother compliance.

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