India tightens foreign asset reporting: Overseas pension accounts trigger major change in ITR filing System 

Indian taxpayers who hold retirement accounts overseas—such as the popular 401(k) in the United States — will no longer be able to use the simplified ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms when filing their income tax returns. Under the newly notified income-tax return framework for Assessment Year 2026–27, such individuals must now file their returns using the more detailed ITR-2 or ITR-3 forms.

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The change affects Indian residents who worked abroad or continue to maintain foreign retirement savings. Tax experts say the move is part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen disclosure requirements for overseas assets and income.

What has changed

Until now, taxpayers with relatively simple income structures could file returns using ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-4 (Sugam). However, the revised filing rules remove this option for individuals who hold foreign retirement accounts, including US-based pension plans.

Instead, taxpayers must now file:

ITR-2, if they do not have income from business or profession

ITR-3, if they earn income from business or professional activities

The shift means taxpayers with overseas retirement accounts will need to provide more detailed disclosures compared with the simpler forms previously used.

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Mandatory reporting of foreign retirement assets

Under the updated framework, foreign pension accounts must be reported in Schedule FA (Foreign Assets) of the income-tax return.

This section requires taxpayers to disclose comprehensive details about overseas financial accounts and assets. Any income arising from such accounts may also be taxable in India depending on the taxpayer’s residential status and the provisions of tax treaties between India and the country where the retirement account is located.

Indian tax authorities have increasingly tightened rules around foreign asset disclosures as part of efforts to improve compliance and track offshore income.

Impact with overseas work history

The rule change is expected to affect several groups of taxpayers, including:

Indians who previously worked in the United States and contributed to 401(k) retirement plans

Professionals who returned to India but retained foreign retirement savings

Individuals holding pension or retirement accounts in other countries

Many of these taxpayers earlier filed returns using simpler forms because their domestic income appeared straightforward. With the revised rules, they must now disclose overseas retirement accounts in greater detail.

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Double taxation relief still available

Taxpayers concerned about being taxed both in India and abroad may still claim relief under Section 89A of the Income Tax Act. The provision allows certain foreign retirement accounts to be taxed in India at the time of withdrawal, aligning taxation with the rules in the country where the account is held.

Taxpayers will need to file their returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 by July 31, 2026, unless the government announces an extension. Experts advise individuals with overseas retirement accounts to review their filings carefully and ensure complete disclosure to avoid penalties or compliance issues.