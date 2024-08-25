ITR 2024: Haven't got your Income Tax Refund yet? Possible reason, what to do and how to check, all the details

With the tax season for the Assessment Year 2024-25 closing, many taxpayers are eagerly awaiting their income tax refunds. However, there are a few reasons why your refund might be delayed, one of which is the issue of a defective Income Tax Return (ITR).

Over 7 crore ITRs were filed before the deadline on July 31, 2024. By August 23, the Income Tax Department had processed 5.34 crore of these returns. Yet, more than 2 crore verified ITRs remain unprocessed. One of the significant reasons for this delay is the rise in ‘Defective ITR’ notices sent by the tax department this year.

What is a defective ITR?

A defective ITR is one that contains incomplete or inconsistent information in the form or schedules, or has other issues that prevent the return from being processed correctly. When the Income Tax Department identifies a defect, they send a notice under Section 139(9) of the Income Tax Act to the taxpayer’s registered email or via post. This notice can also be viewed on the e-filing portal.

How to respond to a defective ITR notice

If you receive a defective ITR notice, you have two options: file a fresh return or revise the existing one if there’s still time in the assessment year. Alternatively, you can respond directly to the notice under Section 139(9). It’s crucial to address the notice promptly because if you miss the deadline, you won’t be able to file a fresh or revised return. In such cases, your ITR could be considered invalid or not filed for the assessment year 2024-25.

Deadline to rectify a defective ITR

Upon receiving a defective ITR notice, you have 15 days from the date of the notice to rectify the issue. The timeframe might be specified in the notice itself. If needed, you can request an extension by seeking an adjournment.

Understanding and addressing defective ITRs promptly is essential to avoid delays in your tax refund. Make sure to check your registered email and the e-filing portal regularly to ensure you don’t miss any crucial notices from the Income Tax Department.



How to check your ITR refund status

You can easily track the status of your income tax refund online through the Income Tax Department's official website. Follow these steps to check your refund status:

Visit the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department.

Log in using your PAN credentials.

Navigate to the ‘My Account’ section on the homepage.

Click on the “Refund/Demand Status” option.

The status of your income tax refund will be displayed, including details such as the assessment year, current status, any reasons for refund failure, and the payment method.