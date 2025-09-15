ITR filing final day: I-T department shares quick tips to speed up return filing process

ITR filing deadline: Today marks the final opportunity for taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2025–26. With millions rushing to meet the deadline, the Income Tax Department has issued a timely advisory on X (formerly Twitter) to help individuals facing technical difficulties while accessing the e-filing portal.

The department acknowledged that many users experience login or submission issues on the last day due to heavy portal traffic combined with local system or browser-related problems. To ease the process, it recommended a set of simple troubleshooting measures that can be executed in minutes.

The quick tips shared include:

Delete temporary files: Press Win + R, type temp and %temp%, and delete all files.

Clear browser cache and cookies: Navigate to browser settings and remove cached data and cookies.

Switch browsers: Use the latest versions of Chrome or Edge for smoother access.

Open in Incognito/Private mode: Use shortcuts Ctrl+Shift+N (Chrome/Edge) or Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox).

Disable extensions: Particularly ad blockers or privacy-focused add-ons.

Update your browser: Ensure you are using the most recent release.

Try a different network: Shift to another Wi-Fi connection or mobile hotspot if issues persist.

“KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS! Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings. These simple steps often help resolve such issues,” the department stated in its post. It also reminded filers that additional support is available via its 24x7 helpdesk, live chat, WebEx sessions, and official social media channels.

As of today, the I-T department confirmed that it has already received more than 7 crore returns, out of which over 6.03 crore have been verified and around 4 crore processed. Despite this progress, lakhs of individuals are expected to log in at the last minute, which could lead to temporary slowdowns.

Missing today’s deadline could prove costly for taxpayers. Those who fail to file on time may face a penalty of up to Rs 5,000. However, for individuals with total income below Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is capped at Rs 1,000. Additionally, interest may be charged on any unpaid tax dues, and refunds could be delayed. Filing and verifying returns on schedule is therefore crucial to avoid financial setbacks.

The due date applies to most salaried employees, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and small businesses or professionals covered under the presumptive taxation scheme, provided their accounts do not require an audit. The department has also urged citizens to rely solely on its official communication channels for updates, warning against unverified messages and misinformation circulating about potential extensions.

While filing is not mandatory for individuals with income below the taxable threshold—Rs 2.5 lakh under the old regime or Rs 3 lakh under the new regime—experts note that submitting a return still offers advantages. It establishes a clear financial record, facilitates claims for tax deducted at source (TDS), and is often essential when applying for loans or visas. Even if no tax is payable, filing an ITR can strengthen an individual’s financial credibility.

Late filing isn’t just about paying a fine. It can stall your refunds, prevent you from carrying forward certain losses, lock you into the new tax regime, and even complicate loan or visa applications.

With the clock ticking, taxpayers are being urged to act promptly, follow the recommended technical steps, and complete the filing process without delay.