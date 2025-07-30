Missed filing ITR for AY 2021–22 or 2022–23? You’ve got one last shot, here are the details

The Income Tax Department has officially enabled the filing of Updated Returns (ITR-U) for Assessment Years 2021–22 and 2022–23, giving taxpayers a chance to correct or complete past returns—but only to declare more income, not reduce tax or claim refunds.

This facility now supports both ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms through the e-filing portal and Excel-based offline utility, as confirmed by the department. “Excel Utilities for filing updated returns in ITR-1 and ITR-2 for the AYs 2021-22 and 2022-23 as per Finance Act, 2025 is available now for filing,” the official site states.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Who Can File:

Individuals or HUFs eligible for ITR-1 or ITR-2

Those who missed filing their original return

Those who filed but need to correct errors or disclose additional income

What Is ITR-U:

The Updated Return (Section 139(8A)) allows voluntary corrections for earlier returns—but only to declare additional income. It cannot be used to:

Claim or increase a refund

Declare a loss

Reduce tax liability

Deadlines:

You have a 48-month window from the end of the relevant assessment year:

AY 2021–22: File by 31 March 2026

AY 2022–23: File by 31 March 2027

Penalty Structure:

The later you file, the higher the cost. In addition to your tax dues, you must pay a percentage-based penalty:

Filed within 12 months: 25% additional tax

13–24 months: 50%

25–36 months: 60%

37–48 months: 70%

How to File:

Advertisement

Access the e-filing portal

Login/Register using PAN credentials

Download Excel Utility (if filing offline)

Choose “Updated Return” under Section 139(8A)

Select ITR-1 or ITR-2, fill in new income details

State reason for updating (e.g. missed income)

Calculate tax and additional liability

Pay dues, enter Challan details

Submit and e-verify

Documents Needed:

PAN and Aadhaar

Original return details (if filed earlier)

Bank statements and relevant income proofs

Tax payment Challan details

Important Notes:

Returns must be e-verified or ITR-V must be sent to CPC Bangalore within 120 days

Acknowledgement will be sent via email/SMS

Additional tax paid is not refundable

The facility promotes voluntary compliance—before authorities initiate proceedings

For taxpayers who missed or misfiled their ITRs for AY 2021–22 or 2022–23, this is a critical opportunity to rectify past mistakes—but the window comes with conditions and steep penalties for delay.