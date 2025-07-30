Missed filing ITR for AY 2021–22 or 2022–23? You’ve got one last shot, here are the details

The Income Tax Department has officially enabled the filing of Updated Returns (ITR-U) for Assessment Years 2021–22 and 2022–23, giving taxpayers a chance to correct or complete past returns—but only to declare more income, not reduce tax or claim refunds.
This facility now supports both ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms through the e-filing portal and Excel-based offline utility, as confirmed by the department. “Excel Utilities for filing updated returns in ITR-1 and ITR-2 for the AYs 2021-22 and 2022-23 as per Finance Act, 2025 is available now for filing,” the official site states.
For taxpayers who missed or misfiled their ITRs for AY 2021–22 or 2022–23, this is a critical opportunity to rectify past mistakes—but the window comes with conditions and steep penalties for delay.