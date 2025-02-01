Still confused about tax relief in Budget 2025? Income Tax dept answers it all for you

1. What is ‘New Regime’?

Ans. The new regime provides for concessional tax rates and liberal slabs. However, no deductions are allowed in the new regime (other than those specified, e.g., 80JJAA, 80M, standard deduction).

2. What were the tax slabs in the earlier new regime?

Ans. The Finance (No.2) Act, 2024 had the following slabs in the new tax regime for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), associations of persons (other than cooperative societies), bodies of individuals, and artificial juridical persons under Section 2(31)(vii):

Related Articles

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

Sl.No. Total Income (₹) Tax Rate u/s 115BAC(1A) 1 Up to 3,00,000 Nil 2 3,00,001 to 7,00,000 5% 3 7,00,001 to 10,00,000 10% 4 10,00,001 to 12,00,000 15% 5 12,00,001 to 15,00,000 20% 6 Above 15,00,000 30%

3. What are the new slabs in the proposed new regime introduced by Finance Bill, 2025?

Ans. The new slabs proposed under Section 115BAC (1A) are as follows:

Sl.No. Total Income (₹ in Lakhs) Tax Rate 1 0 - 4 0% 2 4 - 8 5% 3 8 - 12 10% 4 12 - 16 15% 5 16 - 20 20% 6 20 - 24 25% 7 More than 24 30%



4. What is the tax benefit for different categories of taxpayers (₹0-24 lakh)?

Total Income (₹) Tax as per Existing Rates (Finance (No.2) Act, 2024) Tax as per Proposed Rates Benefit of Rate/Slab (₹) Rebate Benefit (₹) Total Benefit (₹) 8 lakh 30,000 20,000 10,000 20,000 30,000 9 lakh 40,000 30,000 10,000 30,000 40,000 10 lakh 50,000 40,000 10,000 40,000 50,000 11 lakh 65,000 50,000 15,000 50,000 65,000 12 lakh 80,000 60,000 20,000 60,000 80,000

5. What is the maximum total income for which tax liability for individual taxpayers is NIL?

Ans. The maximum total income for which tax liability is NIL in the proposed new tax regime is ₹12 lakh.

6. How can an individual claim the benefit of NIL tax liability?

Ans. The benefit is available only under the new tax regime, which is now the default regime. To avail of the rebate, taxpayers only need to file their income tax return (ITR); no additional steps are required.

7. Who benefits from the new tax regime?

Ans. The new tax regime applies to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), associations of persons, and artificial juridical persons. All eligible taxpayers in these categories stand to benefit from the revised slabs.

8. What was the earlier limit of income for NIL tax payment?

Ans. Previously, the NIL tax limit was ₹7 lakh. With the new increase to ₹12 lakh, nearly one crore taxpayers who earlier paid between ₹20,000 to ₹80,000 in tax will now pay zero tax.

9. How much tax relief is available due to these changes?

Ans. The government estimates that the tax relief will leave ₹1 lakh crore in the hands of taxpayers due to the changes in slabs, rates, and rebates.

10. What is marginal relief, and how does it work?

Ans. Marginal relief ensures that taxpayers earning slightly above ₹12 lakh do not end up paying more tax than their excess income over ₹12 lakh.



16. What is the total income till which marginal relief is available?

Ans. ₹12,75,000.

17. Is rebate available on special income like capital gains or lotteries?

Ans. No. Rebate is not available on capital gains, lotteries, or incomes taxed at special rates.

18. What is the difference between rebate and marginal relief?

Ans. Rebate: Tax deduction available for income up to ₹12 lakh.

Marginal relief: Ensures taxpayers slightly above ₹12 lakh don’t pay excessive tax.



19. How is marginal relief computed?

Ans. It is calculated by ensuring that taxpayers earning slightly above ₹12 lakh pay tax only on the additional amount rather than facing higher slabs.

Example for ₹12,10,000 income:

Without relief: ₹61,500 tax

With relief: ₹10,000 tax (only on ₹10,000 excess over ₹12 lakh)

20. What is the maximum rebate available?

Ans. ₹60,000 (for ₹12 lakh income, otherwise taxable under the new slabs).

21. Will special incomes like lottery winnings get the rebate benefit?

Ans. No, rebate applies only to slab-based income, not special tax rates.

