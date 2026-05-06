Tax alert: May 2026 deadlines for TDS, TCS, certificates and filings

Taxpayers and businesses should brace for a busy compliance schedule in May 2026, with multiple deadlines lined up under the Income-tax framework. From depositing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) to issuing certificates and filing statutory statements, the month requires close monitoring to avoid penalties and interest charges.

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The first key deadline is May 7, 2026, which marks the due date for depositing TDS and TCS for April 2026. According to the Income Tax Department, government offices must deposit taxes on the same day they are deducted or collected, without the need for a challan. This date is also significant for compliance under the Income-tax Act, 2025, as buyers must submit a declaration under Section 394(2) to obtain goods without the collection of TCS for April transactions.

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The compliance intensity increases on May 15, 2026, which includes several important obligations. It is the due date for issuing TDS certificates for taxes deducted under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, and 194M for March 2026. These certificates are crucial for taxpayers to claim credit while filing their returns.

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Additionally, government offices must submit Form 24G by May 15, where TDS or TCS has been deposited without producing a challan. The same date also applies to multiple reporting requirements, including monthly statements by stock exchanges and recognised associations for transactions where client codes were modified during April 2026.

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Further, May 15 is the deadline for filing the quarterly TCS statement for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. This makes it one of the most compliance-heavy dates of the month, particularly for intermediaries and institutions handling large transaction volumes.

Another critical deadline falls on May 30, 2026. By this date, taxpayers must issue TCS certificates for the fourth quarter of FY2025-26. It is also the due date for submitting information under Section 285B of the Income-tax Act, 1961, which relates to reporting specified financial transactions.

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In addition, taxpayers are required to file the challan-cum-statement of tax deduction under Section 393(1) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, by May 30. This reflects the expanded compliance requirements under the new tax regime.

With several deadlines clustered within a short period, tax experts advise individuals and businesses to maintain a detailed compliance calendar and ensure that documentation and filings are completed on time. Missing these deadlines can result in penalties, interest liabilities, and increased scrutiny from tax authorities.

Overall, May 2026 is a crucial month for tax compliance, and timely action will be key to avoiding financial and regulatory complications.

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