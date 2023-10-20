Amazon Pay introduces EMI facility for RuPay credit cards: Follow these steps to make your shopping affordable

Urge to buy a high-cost product but held back due to limited cash flow? The answer lies in the new feature launched by Amazon Pay for RuPay cardholders. Thus, to make online shopping more affordable during the festive season, RuPay cardholders can now avail the benefits of Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) and spread their expensive purchases over several months.

You can avail of EMI on RuPay Credit Cards across eight prominent issuing banks.

With EMI on RuPay Credit Cards, customers will get increased flexibility and affordability to shop during the festive period.

The EMI option has emerged as the most preferred payment mode, with 1 in 4 shopping orders placed in instalments and 3 in 4 EMI orders on No-Cost EMIs

Mayank Jain, Director of Credit and Lending, Amazon Pay India, said, "The introduction of EMI on RuPay credit cards in partnership with NPCI will allow customers better access to credit, provide best-in-class value and help maximize savings. This will drive affordability and convenience of online shopping for customers across India, especially during the festive period. "

Amazon Pay offers many affordable and convenient payment options, like Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay Wallet, UPI, etc., which ensure a seamless and secure payment experience and offer customers attractive rewards for their spending.

Also read: How to avoid digital lending scams this festive season

Also read: Here’s how you can maximise your savings during festive shopping

Also read: Perfect credit card for your financial needs: Here's what you should do

Here's a simple guide to making shopping affordable using the EMI on RuPay credit cards.

Before initiating a purchase, check your card's eligibility for EMI. Not all RuPay cards are enabled with this feature.

After ensuring your RuPay card is EMI enabled, choose your desired product on Amazon, go to the payment gateway, and select the "EMI" payment option. You will then need to choose your RuPay credit card as the payment method.

Subsequently, select the tenure of your EMI. Depending on the cost of the product and your limit, Amazon Pay will present you with multiple tenure options for your EMIs. It will also display the monthly amount you must pay based on the chosen tenure.

The last step is to enter the required card details. Before confirming your purchase, ensure you read all the terms and conditions, including the late payment interest rate.