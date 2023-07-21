Axis Bank to devalue Magnus Credit Card from September 1: All you need to know

Axis Bank Ltd has on Friday announced revised terms and conditions on its Magnus Credit Card, which will come into effect from September 1, 2023. The card would lose its monthly milestone benefit of 25,000 points and the annual fee of Axis Magnus has also been increased from Rs 10,000 + GST to Rs 12,500 + GST.

The monthly milestone benefit was the major USP of this card as high-spenders could accumulate 3 lakh additional reward points and could save a substantial amount on their travel spends by transferring them to air miles. Transfer ratio has been changed from 5:4 to 5:2.

Despite major devaluations, the cost of holding this card has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,500. Moreover, spend-based waiver condition has also been revised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 Lakh, which would be a big jump for many users. No renewal voucher will be given.

Customers onboarded from September 1, 2023 will be able to choose any one voucher as a welcome benefit from the below options:

* Luxe gift card

* The Postcard Hotels gift voucher

* Yatra gift voucher

The option to choose the Tata CLiQ voucher will be discontinued.

Spends done in August 2023 will be eligible for monthly milestones and 25,000 EDGE Reward Points for eligible customers will be posted within 90 days as per the normal time frame.

25,000 EDGE Reward Points for customers who have achieved monthly milestones in May 2023 and June 2023 will be posted by July 31, 2023.

25,000 EDGE Reward Points for customers, who have achieved monthly milestones in July 2023 will be posted by August 10, 2023.



