HSBC India unveils upgrade on its premier and cashback credit cards. Check out the new features and benefits

HSBC India has announced new features on its credit cards—HSBC Premier Credit Card and HSBC Cash Back Credit Card—to offer more to its affluent and wide customer base.

The upgraded HSBC Premier Credit Card offers luxury benefits on travel, lifestyle spends and reward points for its affluent customers. On reward points, at the time of redemption, HSBC Premier Credit Card customers can avail Re 1 for every reward point. The HSBC Premier Credit Card holders can also enjoy unlimited domestic and international lounge access with eight international free lounge visits for their guests per year.

Meanwhile, in line with the growing consumer needs in India, the refreshed HSBC Cashback Credit Card, targeted towards the wider base of mass credit card holders, offers 10% cashback on dinning, food delivery and grocery, capped at up to Rs 1,000 per statement cycle, as well as unlimited 1.5% cashback on other spends.

“The value enhancement on our HSBC Premier Credit Card and HSBC Cashback Credit Card is yet another testimony to our commitment to continuously enhance the overall experience of all our customers across segment with distinct needs. We aim to reward them, every single time they make a transaction bringing to them unmatched benefits that offer both convenience and value. We hope our valued customers take advantage of this offer and maximise their benefits during this festive season as also with their everyday spends,” said Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India.

HSBC Premier Credit Card

The metal card comes with a welcome offer of Taj Epicure membership and a Taj voucher worth Rs 12,000, which can be availed on card activation.

Travel

HSBC Premier Card offers a forex mark-up of 0.99% across all geographies

Enjoy unlimited domestic and international lounge access as well as get eight free lounge visits for your guests per year

For every reward point, earn one air mile across 20 plus airlines through Star Alliance, including Air India. For example,1 reward point is equivalent to 1 air mile



Lifestyle

For dining, get a complimentary annual membership to EazyDiner; avail additional instant discounts on restaurants

For entertainment, get movie and event offers from BookMyShow—buy one ticket and get one ticket free

Reward points

Earn 3 reward points for every Rs 100 spent

Reward points are evergreen with no expiry date

For HSBC Premier Credit Card, the joining fee is Rs 12,000. The annual fee is Rs 20,000 and will be waived only if customer is a qualified premier customer of the Bank.

HSBC Cashback Credit Card

HSBC Cashback Credit Card offers 10% cashback on dining, food delivery and grocery. The refreshed HSBC Cashback Credit Card holders can also earn unlimited 1.5% cashback on other spends. The cashback credit card offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge access visits per year (one per quarter). Besides these benefits, as an introductory offer, the cardholder will get an Amazon voucher worth Rs 1,000 on a minimum transaction of Rs 10,000 within first 30 days of the activation of credit card.

The joining fee of the card is Rs 999 for new customers. HSBC Cashback Credit Card users can get renewal fee of Rs 999 waived off on reaching a spend milestone of Rs 2 lakh in a year. For the 10% cashback on categories such as dining, food delivery and grocery, the amount is capped at up to Rs 1,000 per statement cycle.