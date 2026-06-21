Preity Zinta rents Pali Hill luxury apartment for ₹6 lakh a month, here’s what the deal includes

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has taken a luxury apartment on rent in Mumbai’s premium Pali Hill area, with the two-year lease starting at a monthly rent of ₹6 lakh, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartment, located in the Art Veda building in Bandra West, measures 1,500 sq ft and comes with an additional 100 sq ft parking space. The leave-and-license agreement with MS Union Land and Building Society Ltd came into effect on May 27, 2026.

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The rent will remain ₹6 lakh per month for the first year before rising to ₹6.5 lakh per month for the second year. The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹27 lakh.

Preity Zinta’s recent Mumbai property deals

The actor’s latest rental move comes months after she sold properties in the same neighbourhood.

Earlier this year, Zinta sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for ₹18.50 crore, according to property registration records.

In another transaction, she sold a 1,474 sq ft apartment in the Rustomjee Parishram building for over ₹14 crore in November 2025. She also sold another 1,770 sq ft apartment in the same building in March 2026.

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The properties were linked to a redevelopment agreement between the society and developer Keystone Realtors/Rustomjee, under which Zinta received permanent alternate accommodation

Recent film

Away from real estate, Preity Zinta has also been making headlines with her return to films and her role in cricket. The actor is set to return to the big screen with Batwara 1947, a period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and others, is set against the backdrop of the Partition and is scheduled for an Independence Day weekend release in 2026.

Apart from acting, Zinta remains closely associated with cricket as the co-owner of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. She has been a visible presence around the team since the franchise’s early IPL years and continues to actively support the side during the tournament.