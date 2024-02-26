DDA e-auction for 257 penthouses, HIG, MIG flats on Mar 5: Check pricing, bidding process

The Delhi Development Authority will commence the e-auction of penthouses, high-income group, and middle-income group category houses on March 5. This is Phase III of the Diwali Special Housing Scheme (e-auction) that was first notified on February 16.

Registration and earnest money deposit (EMD) began on Friday 19 and is currently underway. The last date of online registration for participating in e-auction and submission of EMD is February 28. The final submission of application is March 1, 6 pm.

Related Articles

The location of the penthouses and HIG category flats is Dwarka, Sector 19B, Phase II. The location for the MIG category flats is Dwarka, Sector 14, Phase II.

All you need to know about the e-auction of DDA flats in Dwarka:

There are two units of penthouses available for a reserve price of Rs 5 crore, while there are 123 units of HIGs available for a reserve price of over Rs 2 crore. The MIG category flats are available for a reserve price of over Rs 1.25 crore. There are 132 MIG flats up for grabs. Overall, there are 257 units (2 penthouses + 123 HIGs + 132 MIGs) available. The penthouses are spread across 424.767 sq m, while the HIG flats are 171.5-186.09 sq m. The MIG flats are 116.27-132.35 sq m. The penthouses and HIG flats are likely to be handed over in June 2024, while the MIG flats are expected to be released in April 2024. The penthouses will come with two parking spaces, while the HIG and MIG flats will come with one parking space each. The token or EMD for the 5-BHK penthouse is Rs 25 lakh, while the ED is Rs 15 lakh for the 3-BHK HIG flat and Rs 10 lakh for the 2-BHK MIG flat.

How to register for e-auction of DDA flats bidding: