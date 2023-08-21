Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow not on sale; Bank of Baroda withdraws e-auction notice

Bank of Baroda that had put up Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow for sale over recovery of Rs 56 crore debt has now withdrawn the notice. In a corrigendum issued by the lender, it said that the notice for the e-auction has been withdrawn due to "technical reasons".

The lender had put up the Gadar 2 star’s bungalow as he had failed to repay a loan of Rs 56 crore. As per the initial advertisement, the bungalow, Sunny Villa, was scheduled to be auctioned on September 25. The reserve price was kept at Rs 51.43 crore.

However, in a corrigendum on Monday the bank stated: “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049.”

Meanwhile, his latest movie, Gadar 2, also starring Ameesha Patel, has proven to be a mammoth hit at the box office. The movie is estimated to have collected Rs 377.20 crore in India, with an earning of Rs 41 crore on the tenth day.

The film, like its predecessor Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, set the cash registers ringing, even though it clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. OMG 2, also a sequel, performed well too with a collection of Rs 114 crore.

Gadar 2 once again takes Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) across the border to Pakistan but this time to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma).

