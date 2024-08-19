scorecardresearch
DDA launches 3 housing schemes for LIG, MIG, HIG categories; prices start from Rs 11.5 lakh for a flat

DDA launches 3 housing schemes for LIG, MIG, HIG categories; prices start from Rs 11.5 lakh for a flat

The DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024, DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 and the DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 targeting the three income groups werelaunched today. 

DDA to launch three housing schemes for HIG, MIG, LIG categories/ PC: Representative image DDA to launch three housing schemes for HIG, MIG, LIG categories/ PC: Representative image

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched three housing schemes today for lower-income, middle-income and high-income groups. The DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024, DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 and the DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 targeting the three income groups would be launched today. 

The schemes will cover housing in areas such as Rohini, Narela, Jasola, Dwarka and more in the national capital. 

A lowdown of DDA housing schemes to be launched today:

DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024

Available in areas such as Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela, this housing scheme would offer the flats for the lower-income group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at discounted rates. 

The scheme would work on a first-come-first-served basis. Starting price of the flats in this scheme is as low as Rs 11.5 lakh. Approximately 34,000 flats would be available under this scheme. 

DDA General Housing Scheme 2024

This scheme is inclusive and would offer flats across all the categories including high-income group (HIG), middle-income group (MIG), LIG and EWS in localities such as Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela.

There are no price escalations under this scheme and the prices are set at the 2023 rates. As many as 5,400 flats are up for grabs under this scheme. 

Prices for the flats under this scheme start at approximately Rs 29 lakh. 

DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024

This scheme would cater to HIG, MIG and higher categories for consumers who aspire to live in an upscale locality. Flats under this scheme would be available in Dwarka sectors 14, 16B, and 19B.

The flats would be offered through an e-auction process, and 173 flats would be made available.

Starting prices for the flats under this scheme would be from Rs 1.28 crore.

Published on: Aug 19, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
