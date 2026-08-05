'Decent 2BHK starts at ₹1.4 crore': Netizen says buying home in Bengaluru 'feels more like a fever dream'

A social media user argued that Bengaluru’s housing market has become so expensive that owning a house now feels out of reach for many middle-income professionals. He said that even a standard 2BHK in a good locality costs far more than what many buyers can comfortably afford, with monthly EMIs eating up a large part of a salary.

He said, "Buying a home in Bengaluru in 2026 feels less like a goal and more like a fever dream. A decent 2BHK in any good locality now routinely starts at ₹1.4 to ₹1.8 crore, while homes under ₹1 crore have almost vanished from the core city. For most mid-level professionals, the monthly EMI alone sits between ₹80,000 and ₹1.1 lakh, a number that swallows a huge chunk of even a high-tech salary.”

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“This is the generation that earns more than their parents ever did, yet owning a house here feels more impossible than it did a decade ago. The gap between rising incomes and exploding property prices keeps widening, leaving many people stuck in the 'almost ready' phase year after year. Is Bengaluru quietly pricing out its own workforce, or is this simply the new normal we all have to accept? Be honest in the comments. Are you still planning to buy here, or have you already started looking at other cities?"

Buying a home in Bengaluru in 2026 feels less like a goal and more like a fever dream. A decent 2BHK in any good locality now routinely starts at ₹1.4–1.8 crore, while homes under ₹1 crore have almost vanished from the core city. For most mid-level professionals the monthly EMI… — Shankar von Mysuru (@MeShankara) August 4, 2026

Users share similar experiences

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The post prompted a flood of replies from users who said housing pressure is rising not just in Bengaluru but across other cities in Karnataka as well.

One user wrote, “You have not seen the situation in Mysuru. A simple 30×40 site is selling for ₹1.2 to ₹1.5 crore.”

Another said, “It’s become impossible to own a house or even a flat. I cannot describe how painful it is to find land or an independent house, even one that needs renovation. If Bengaluru doesn't expand towards the north and east, it will put even more pressure on public transport and infrastructure."

A third user said the rising cost of housing had pushed their family to build a house in their hometown instead. “One of the reasons we started constructing a house in our hometown.”

READ ALSO: Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead India's housing boom with up to 125% price growth

Property prices keep climbing

Several users pointed to sharp year-on-year price increases. One comment recalled, "This has been the new normal for the past four years. Every November and December, we used to go property hunting in BSK 6th Stage. In 2023, land was ₹8,000 per sq ft. In 2024, it was ₹10,000 to ₹11,000. In 2025, it reached ₹13,000 to ₹15,000. I finally bought it for ₹15,000 per sq ft in 2026, and now they're asking ₹16,000. The real tragedy is that my friend bought the same property in 2019 for ₹5,000 per sq ft."

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Others argued the issue is spreading beyond Bengaluru. "You are talking about Bengaluru? In the Tier 2 city of Mangaluru, flats now start at ₹3 crore. Flats worth ₹1 crore are considered basic and come with minimal amenities," wrote one user.

Not everyone agreed

Some users pushed back, saying affordable options still exist in the market. One commenter argued, “I don't think you've researched this well. There are plenty of second-hand 2BHK flats available for as low as ₹1 crore through distress sales caused by job losses.”

READ ALSO: 'Greed has no limit': Bengaluru actor alleges landlord sought 50% rent hike before asking him to vacate home

The debate highlights growing concern among buyers as rising property prices continue to outpace salaries in major urban centres.