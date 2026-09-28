Dhurandhar’s Akshaye Khanna buys ₹33.26 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill; 2,516 sq ft apartment comes with 3 parking spaces

According to the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.99 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai’s premium residential neighbourhoods and is located in South Mumbai along the Arabian Sea. The area is known for luxury residences and its proximity to key commercial and lifestyle destinations.

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The neighbourhood is connected to major roads including Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road and Pedder Road. It is also close to Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Colaba. Malabar Hill is also near business districts such as Nariman Point, Fort and Lower Parel.

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The area has schools, hospitals, restaurants, shopping destinations and recreational spaces. Hanging Gardens, Kamala Nehru Park, Banganga Tank and Walkeshwar Temple are among the landmarks in and around the neighbourhood.

Akshaye Khanna's acting debut

Khanna, son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna, made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Himalay Putra, but his next release, J.P. Dutta’s Border, proved to be an important early break.

His performance in the war drama earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut.

He went on to appear in films including Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Gandhi, My Father, Race, Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Dil Chahta Hai, released in 2001, was a major turning point in his career, with his performance as Siddharth earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

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Dhurandhar brings fresh attention

Khanna has also received renewed attention following his role as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Released in December 2025, the film saw his character become a major talking point among audiences. His introduction sequence, set to the song FA9LA, generated significant discussion and led to social media edits and reels featuring the actor.

The interest in Rehman Dakait continued after the film’s release, with audiences discussing the character and Khanna’s performance. The viral FA9LA sequence further added to the attention around the role.

What's next for Akshaye Khanna

Khanna’s next projects include Mahakali, a mythological superhero film directed by Puja Kolluru and written by Prasanth Varma. He plays Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras, in the film. IMDb currently lists Mahakali as an upcoming project with a 2027 release.